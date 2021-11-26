New variant leads Anvisa to recommend suspension of disembarkation of passengers from 6 African countries | Coronavirus

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) published a technical note this Friday (26) recommending that the Brazilian government adopt restrictions measures for flights and travelers coming from part of Africa, as a result of the identification of a new variant of SARS-CoV- 2, identified as B.1.1.529.

The countries identified in the technical note are, specifically, South Africa, Botswana, Swatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Anvisa informs, however, that the implementation of the suggested measures depends on an interministerial decree issued jointly by the Civil House, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

“It is a variant that has more aggressive characteristics and, obviously, requires immediate measures from the world health authorities. This is exactly what we did a few minutes ago. We have already sent our technical notes to the Civil House, Health, Infrastructure and Justice ministries in the sense that flights coming from these countries, are countries located in the south of the African continent, are temporarily blocked, do not come to Brazil”, explained director Antonio Barra Torres to GloboNews.

Barra Torres stated that no restrictive measure against the coronavirus is fully effective, but the Brazilian government must do everything in its power to prevent the entry of this new variant in Brazil.

“Even with everything done, by some mechanism, by some loophole, this variant could end up materializing in our country. We have to do everything in our power,” he said.

On Thursday (26), Anvisa made another recommendation about borders: the agency asks the government to demand a vaccination certificate from everyone who enters Brazil. The decision depends on an inter-ministerial decree, but André Torres, Minister of Justice, said he was against it.

On the request in relation to restrictive measures for the six African countries mentioned in this Friday’s technical note, the federal government has not yet released a position.

What is known about B.1.1.529

the variant B.1.1.529, identified for the first time in South Africa, worries countries in Europe, USA, Asia, in addition to Brazil, as it already has 50 mutations — something never seen before — with more than 30 in the “spike” protein (the “key” the virus uses to enter cells and which is the target of most Covid-19 vaccines).

Scientists are still unsure of the effectiveness of existing Covid-19 vaccines against the new variant.

Virologist Tulio de Oliveira, director of the Center for Epidemic Response and Innovation in South Africa, who announced the discovery of the new variant on Thursday (25), said at the time that B.1.1.529 carries an “unusual constellation of mutations” and is “very different” from other types that have already circulated.

“This variant surprised us, it took a big leap in evolution [e traz] many more mutations than we expected,” says Oliveira, who is Brazilian. But it is still too early to say how transmissible or dangerous the variant is — and its effect on vaccines that have already been developed,” he said.

