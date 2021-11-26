‘No longer enter the Nest’

Flamengo fans asked for Renato Gaúcho to leave

Some fans of Flamengo, who are in Uruguay, made demands and asked for the resignation of coach Renato Gaúcho to members of the rubro-negra board, before the decision of the Libertadores Conmebol against palm trees.

This Saturday (27), from 5 pm, palm trees and Flamengo decide the title of Libertadores Conmebol 2021 at the Centenário Stadium, in Montevideo, Uruguay, with Live broadcast fur FOX Sports and for ESPN on Star+.

In the video, which was released on social media, a red-black man showed a lot of dissatisfaction with the coach after the 2-2 draw against Grêmio.

“After what Renato did yesterday, he doesn’t join the Ninho anymore, right?”, said one fan, who filmed his approach to Luiz Eduardo Baptista, the BAP, Flamengo’s vice president for external relations.

In the images, also appears the marketing vice, Gustavo Oliveira, the legal vice, Rodrigo Dunshee, and other advisers linked to the president Rodolfo Landim

The leaders responded by asking for “calm” and saying that “this is not the moment”.

“We’re going to beat Libertadores, be a trio and Renato won’t join the Ninho anymore,” said the fan, who later left the venue singing in support of Flamengo.

“Come on Flamengo, let’s be champion, let’s go Flamengo… and Renato let’s dismiss! I’m calm. Expel this m***!”, he shouted.