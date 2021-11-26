notebooks on offer from R$ 2 thousand

Choosing a notebook is not the simplest of tasks. The first thing to do is to find answers to the following questions: what do I need this equipment for, what is the main use it will have?

The notebook can be used for basic tasks such as studying, writing texts and accessing the internet. But, depending on the configuration, it offers tools that are compatible with jobs that require heavy software, demanding a lot from the machine.

There are those who still need a multipurpose computer: for studies, work and to run some games with more demanding graphics.

With this assessment in mind, the next step is to evaluate more technical items, such as the processor capacity, the amount of RAM memory (which helps with performance), the type and size of storage memory, battery and even the built-in technology. on the screen.

Even simpler appliances can be cost-effective with sturdier internals. In the case of computers for games and work with demanding programs, the research needs to be even more thorough, because in this market, the price limit can go through the roof.

When discounts show up, it’s worth keeping your radar on. We took advantage of Black Friday 2021 to suggest some devices.

Check out the list:

For simple tasks, studies and internet access

If your activities include simpler tasks like reading texts, creating spreadsheets or writing text files, you don’t need a notebook with a huge amount of RAM and data storage, for example. An average processor and a decent screen can meet your demand.

notebook Lenovo IdeaPad3i 82BS0006BR

Price: BRL 2,603.07*

Notebook Lenovo IdeaPad3i 82BS0006BR Image: Disclosure

Main features:

Processor: Intel Core i3 of the 10th generation

of the 10th generation RAM memory: 4 GB DDR4

Storage: 256 GB SSD

Screen : 15.6 inches (39.6 cm) LCD HD

Graphics card: Intel® UHD Graphics with shared memory with RAM memory

ASUS notebook E510MA-BR353R

Price: BRL 2,999*

ASUS Notebook E510MA-BR353R Image: Disclosure

Main features:

Processor: Intel Celeron N4020 1.1GHz

1.1GHz RAM memory: 4 GB DDR4

Storage: 128GB SSD

Screen: 15.6 inches (39.6 cm) LED

Graphics Card: Intel UHD Graphics with shared memory with RAM memory

Acer 14″ HD Notebook A514-53-59QJ

Price: BRL 4,650*

Acer 14″ HD Notebook A514-53-59QJ Image: Disclosure

Main features:

Processor: Intel Core i5 I5-1035G1 3.6GHz 10th generation

RAM memory: 8 GB DDR4

Storage: 256GB SSD

Screen : 14 inches (35.5 cm) TN HD

Graphics Card: Intel® UHD Graphics with shared memory with RAM memory

For work and heavy software use

Consumers who need equipment that runs graphics, image editing, video or 3D modeling software will need to invest in computers with more advanced configurations. Otherwise, prepare yourself for the headache when making your daily deliveries.

Acer 15.6″ Notebook A515-55G-53QD

Price: from BRL 4,611 to BRL 4,315.90*

Acer 15.6″ Notebook A515-55G-53QD Image: Disclosure

Main features:

Processor: Intel Core I5 ​​- 1035G1 – 10th Generation

RAM memory: 8 GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Screen: 15.6 inches (39.6 cm) with Full HD resolution

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce MX 350 with 2GB of dedicated GDDR5 memory

Lenovo Ultrathin Notebook IdeaPad 3i

Price: BRL 4,749.99*

Lenovo Ultrathin Notebook IdeaPad 3i Image: Disclosure

Main features:

Processor: Intel Core I5 ​​- 1035G1 – 10th Generation

RAM memory: 8 GB DDR4

Storage: 256GB SSD

Screen: 15.6 inches (39.6 cm) with Full HD resolution

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce MX330 with 2GB of dedicated GDDR5 memory

for games

In this category, choosing your notebook depends on the type of game you like best. “More hardcore” games, with 3D graphics and more complex and demanding visual effects need a machine with much beefier settings. These machines can also be used for work with heavy software, it’s always good to remember. Gaming notebooks are quite versatile for those who need processing.

ACER Notebook Gamer Nitro 5 AN515-55-73R9

Price: from BRL 8,999.00 for BRL 6,475.58*

ACER Notebook Gamer Nitro 5 AN515-55-73R9 Image: Disclosure

Main features:

Processor: Intel Core i7-10750H – Six Core – 10th Generation

RAM memory: 8 GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Screen : 15.6 inches (39.6 cm) 144 Hz IPS with Full HD resolution

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB of GDDR6 Dedicated Memory

Notebook Gamer Predator Helios 300 PH315-53-75NL

Price: BRL 9,999*

Notebook Gamer Predator Helios 300 PH315-53-75NL Image: Disclosure

Main features:

Processor: Intel Core i7

RAM memory: 16 GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Screen : 15.6 inches (39.6 cm) 144 Hz IPS with Full HD resolution

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 with 6GB GDDR6 memory

Dell G15-a0500-MM10P Gamer Notebook

Price: 5,983.12*

Dell G15-a0500-MM10P Gamer Notebook Image: Disclosure

Main features:

Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i3

RAM memory: 8 GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Screen : 15.6 inches (39.6 cm) LCD HD

Graphics Card: NVIDIA® GEFORCE RTXTM 3050 with 4GB GDDR6

*Prices and list were checked on November 26, 2021 to update this article. They may vary over time.

