Oil and the law of supply and demand – Economics

the president of U.S, Joe Biden, he also felt uncomfortable with the impact of the high fuels about its popularity.

It wasn’t as volatile and reckless as the president Jair Bolsonaro, but did not get along with the decision made either.

Bolsonaro looked for culprits at every cardinal point. He began by extending his index finger towards the former president of the Petrobras, Roberto Castello Branco, for the adopted pricing policy and for that reason dismissed. the general Joaquim Silva and Luna, who took its place, kept the policy because it understood that there is no other. “Just over R$ 2 per liter of gasoline at R$ 6 corresponds to Petrobras’ share”, he repeats.

Bolsonaro then began blaming the governors for the impact of the ICMS on prices, then again targeted Petrobras, “which is a problem”, as he stated. And it has not yet pointed out as one of the factors for the rise in the price of the dollar, because, in that case, he would have to admit his lack of confidence in the economic policy he was responsible for. Understand here how the composition of the price of gasoline for the consumer is.

President Biden understood that the impact of gasoline on the cost of living of his voters is a consequence of the increase in demand as a result of the recovery of the world economy, in a landscape of low fuel stocks. tried to push the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) towards an increase in supply. Failed. Then he coordinated an operation that also involved China, India, Japan, United Kingdom and South Korea to launch 50 million barrels of strategic reserves on the market. It was no more than dumping a mug on the offer. These 50 million barrels correspond to just 12 hours of worldwide consumption.

Prices threatened a crash on Monday, but two days later, those of Brent oil again jumped to above US$ 82 per barrel. The understanding prevails that, despite a new wave of Covid-19, demand will remain firm and, in the event, may increase, because if such reserves are strategic, they will have to be replenished.

In addition, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) countries, which account for around 30% of global supply, felt provoked by Biden’s decision and could fight back with another cut in production.

This Wednesday, Saudi Arabia and Russia, the two greatest leaders of the cartel, warned that they are considering slowing down the proposal to gradually increase their exports. The deal involves plans to increase production by 400,000 barrels a day every month until next year, until the pumping level approaches that recorded before the pandemic.

The law of supply and demand is like the law of gravity. It can be worked out to some extent, for or against, but it cannot be revoked.

*CELSO MING IS AN ECONOMY COMMENTARY