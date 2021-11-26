Oil prices plummet 7% on fears of new Covid-19 variant that…

Farm markets return from the Thanksgiving holiday with losses; soy and corn fall by more than 1.5%, sugar over 2.5% and coffee almost 2%

Oil prices plunged 7% this late Friday morning (26) on foreign exchanges, with two-month lows being tested, amid fears over demand over the new Covid-19 variant detected in South Africa that challenges even existing vaccines.

At around 11:51 am (Eastern time), WTI oil was retreating 7.63%, or US$ 5.98 a barrel, to US$ 72.41 a barrel. Meanwhile, Brent-type oil had more contained losses, quoted at US$75.52 a barrel with a 6.67% devaluation.

UK scientists in a press release on Thursday called the new South African variant (B.1.1.529) to be the most significant found so far and say it could restrict travel and curb growth. economy and the demand for fuel in the world.

Given this delicate scenario for the outlook for oil, considered the father of commodities, agricultural companies on the Chicago Stock Exchange (CBOT) resumed business on the Thanksgiving holiday with significant losses, as well as soft commodities on the New York Stock Exchange and London.

Soybeans and corn fell by more than 1.5%, soy oil lost more than 2% and bran by almost 1.5%, sugar had a devaluation of more than 2.5% and coffee by almost 2%.

The new strain may make vaccines less efficient, as it has a spike protein that differs drastically from the original coronavirus, on which the vaccines created so far have been based. The variant has mutations that can also evade the immune response generated by previous infections.

“What we do know is that there are a significant number of mutations, perhaps double the number of mutations we’ve seen in the Delta variant,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid told the press.

“And that could indicate that it might be more transmissible and that the current vaccines we have might be less effective.”

Also according to Reuters International, oil investors were also watching China’s response to the US release of millions of barrels of oil from strategic reserves in conjunction with other major nations in an attempt to contain higher supply prices.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and Allies (OPEC+) ignored constant requests from the US to increase the offer.

“OPEC’s initial assessment of the coordinated release and sudden appearance of a new variant of the coronavirus raises serious concerns about economic growth and oil balance in the coming months,” PVM analyst Tamas Varga told Reuters.

Pfizer on alert with new variant

After scientists’ concern about the new coronavirus variant in South Africa, the German laboratory BioNTech, a partner at Pfizer, said on Friday that it will take up to two weeks to verify whether or not its vaccine is effective against the strain. And, in less than 100 days, they could adjust their immunizations.

“Pfizer and BioNTech prepared several months ago to adjust their vaccine in less than six weeks and deliver the first doses in 100 days in the case of a resistant strain,” a laboratory spokesperson told AFP.