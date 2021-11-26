Olympique de Marseille is run over by Galatasaray, sees Lazio win and is eliminated from the Uefa Europa League

Olympique Marseille are eliminated from the Uefa Europa League. This Thursday, Jorge Sampaoli’s team lost 4-2 to Galatasaray, from Turkey, saw Lazio beat Lokomotiv Moscow, and have no more chances to advance to the knockout phase of the competition.

Isolated leader of Group E, Galatasaray started the match with everything against Olympique de Marseille. The French team, lined up with three defenders, had an ‘open avenue’ on the left side. Luan Peres and Caleta-Car didn’t seem to get along and it was there that the Turkish team built their advantage in the first half.

As early as 12 minutes, in a move created in the middle and with a large space between the defenders, Cicaldao received when Pau López left and hit to make it 1-0. Luan Péres and another in good defense of Muslera. Only, in defense, spaces were still free for the Turks.

In the 31st minute, Cicaldao entered alone on the right side, dribbled the mark and tried to cross. The ball swerved into Caleta-Car and went deep into the goal. Only then did Sampaoli start Gueye helping in the sector. Marseille seem to have woken up after the second goal and threatened Muslera’s goal.

The Uruguayan goalkeeper made a great save from a free kick into the area and, then, Dieng, face to face, filled a right foot pump, which slipped on the archer and ended up at the crossbar, scaring the Uruguayan. The sad note of the first half was the act of the fans, who threw cups on the lawn despite the partial victory. The action was criticized by the Galatasaray athletes themselves.

In the second half, with a line of four in defense instead of the three defenders, Marseille seemed a little more organized and without giving as much space to their rivals. Galatasaray, with the score in favor, reduced the pace a little and tried to close in defense and leave the French with the ball, closing the spaces to reduce creation.

Without pushing, after Sampaoli opened up Marseille even further, Galatasaray reached third. In a counterattack on the left side, Feghouli entered the second post alone and just completed it to the goal after a cross to make it 3-0.

At the base of muffles, Marseille managed to lower the score. In a badly taken penalty, Milik stopped at Muslera, but scored on the rebound and gave hope to the French in the confrontation. On top of their rival, Olympique gave even more space to Galatasaray and began to suffer on counterattacks.

On the field throughout the match, the Brazilian Gerson did little to help Marseille. Shy in midfield, the former Flamengo limited himself to short passes and positioned himself on the left side, close to the area.

To hold the match, Galatasaray made some changes, including the experienced Ryan Babel. In his first attack, the Dutchman was released and beat without a chance to Pau López.

Even being thrashed, Marseille did not give up. Right after the ball, Milik, once again, decreased again, but the mission of the French in the Europa League ended there.

Championship situation

The victory gives Galatasaray 11 points and the isolated lead in Group E. On the other hand, still without a win in the Uefa Europa League, Marseille have only four points, are in third place in the group and have no further chances of qualifying.

It went well: Cicaldau

Galatasaray appear to have won the left side of Olympique de Marseille’s defense as a gift. With a confused and spaced marking between Luan Peres and Caleta-Car, the French could not find the marking of Cicaldau. The midfielder was the one who unbalanced in favor of the Turks and, in addition to scoring the first, he also created the entire goal of Caleta-Car’s own goal.

It was bad: Luan Peres

Used as a left-back and third opener in the sector, Luan Peres suffered at the hands of the Turks. Unable to find Cicaldau and Feghouli, the Brazilian even hit the post at Galatasaray, but left a lot to be desired in the defensive system. In the second half, after a tough entry, he received a yellow card.

upcoming games

Galatasaray returns to the field this Sunday (28), against Malatyaspor, at 13:00, for the Turkish Championship. Marseille face Troyes, on the same day, at 16:45, in Ligue 1.

Datasheet

Galatasaray: Muslera; Yedlin, Nelsson, Marcao, Van Aanholt; Antalyali, Kutlu (Elmaz), Cicaldau (Morutan); Feghouli (Luyindama), Diagne (Mohamed) and Akturkoglu (Ryan Babel). Technician: Fatih Terim.

Marseille Olympics: Pau López; Llirola, Saliba, Caleta-Car, Luan Peres; Gendouzi, Gerson, Gueye (De La Fuente); Dieng and Milik. Technician: Jorge Sampaoli.