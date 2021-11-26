On a farewell night, Cruzeiro draws with Náutico and thinks about 2022 – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Rafael Sóbis entered the second half and said goodbye to the club

In the farewell to the 2021 season, Cruzeiro drew 0-0 with Náutico, in Mineirão, in a match marked by a cheering party in the stands, hiring announcement on the stadium screen and tribute to businessman Pedro Lourenço, owner of the BH supermarket chain and the main supporter of the club.

On the field, if the match didn’t have great chances, the expectation was for the farewell of striker Rafael Sóbis, who left the bench in the 21st minute of the second half and was cheered by the celestial fans. Ariel Cabral, who also says goodbye to the Celeste club, came in 10 minutes later, replacing Marcelo Moreno. The Argentine completed 200 games with the team shirt.

Cruzeiro created more chances, especially in the second half, but stopped in the hands of goalkeeper Anderson. Striker Vitor Roque missed a great opportunity, from the small area and without a goalkeeper, but kicked it out at the end of the game.

With the result, Cruzeiro ends the competition with 48 points gained. There were 18 draws, 10 wins and 10 defeats and a performance of 42.1%. In the 38 games of Serie B, the celestial team scored 42 goals and conceded 44. In 11th place, the team awaits the conclusion of the round, at the weekend, to know the final position in the table. If opponents at the bottom (Sampaio Corrêa, Brusque, Ponte Preta and Operário) win their matches, Cruzeiro can end the competition in 15th place.

Announcement and tribute

During the break, Cruzeiro officially announced the hiring of defender Maicon, ex-São Paulo, who attended the stadium to closely follow the club’s last game of the year.

“Is it party night you want? So take this one more! The God of Zaga is back on Cruzeiro for 2022!”, posted Cruzeiro on social networks while a photo of Maicon was shown on the screen.

Without many reasons to celebrate on the field, the Celeste fans also made a party for the businessman Pedro Lourenço, who climbed on the Blue Mafia box to be cheered by the fans.

In an interview with Itatiaia, Pedrinho said that having his name shouted in Mineirão is more exciting than being champion.

“Look, it’s more emotion than being champion of the Copa do Brasil, than being Brazilian champion. It’s too much emotion. I can’t describe it,” he said.

