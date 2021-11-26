On a party and farewell night, Cruzeiro ends Série B tying with Náutico no Mineirão – Sports

Gustavo Aleixo/Cruise Duel between Cruzeiro and Náutico at Mineirão marked the retirement of striker Rafael Sóbis

The party was prepared. More than 60,000 people bought tickets to see Cruzeiro’s last game of the season and say goodbye to forward Rafael Sóbis and defensive midfielder Ariel Cabral. The result, however, was frustrating. In its 18th tie in Serie B, the celestial team was 0-0 with Nautico on Thursday night (25).

Pushed by the crowd, Cruzeiro completely dominated the match, but failed to overcome goalkeeper Anderson. In the first half, those led by Vanderlei Luxemburgo submitted 14 times, against four by the team from Pernambuco.

In the final stage, Luxembourg activated the reserve bank and promoted the entries of Sóbis and Ariel Cabral. Upon entering the field, the shirt 10 was cheered by the fans. The game with Nautico was the last of his career.

The Argentine midfielder has not yet announced his destination. He ended his time at Cruzeiro as the foreigner with the most games played in the club’s history. There were 200 games, the same number as the shirt he wore this Thursday.

In his participation of little more than 15 minutes against Náutico, Ariel Cabral was responsible for two great chances of goal for Raposa. In his head, he hit the crossbar. In the next minute, he kicked close to the left post.

After 49, Vitor Roque, almost, didn’t give the victory to the celestial team. After a cross from the left, alone in the small area, the 16-year-old forward finished it out.

Arrival

While saying goodbye to Sóbis and Ariel Cabral, Cruzeiro welcomed its first reinforcement for the 2022 season. Officially announced by the club, defender Maicon watched the match wearing a blue shirt in one of Mineirão’s boxes.

To register Maicon’s contract, Cruzeiro needs to close the transfer ban. The punishment was applied by FIFA for debts totaling R$ 13 million, referring to the hiring of Arrascaeta and Riascos, in 2015.

Read more:

Pedro Lourenço says that Manoel will return to Cruzeiro and that Willian Bigode can also return

GAME SHEET

0 X 0 NAUTICAL CRUISE

CRUISE

Fabius; Rômulo, Léo Santos, Eduardo Brock and Jean Victor (Felipe Augusto); Adriano, Lucas Ventura and Giovanni (Rafael Sóbis); Wellington Nem (Vitor Roque), Marcelo Moreno (Ariel Cabral) and Claudinho (Dudu)

Technician: Vanderlei Luxembourg

NAUTICAL

Anderson; Hereda (Vinícius Vargas), Carlão, Rafael Ribeiro and Júnior Tavares; Djavan, Trindade, Juninho Carpina, Thassio and Jacob Murillo (Giovanny); Álvaro (Paiva)

Technician: Hélio dos Anjos

DATE: November 25, 2021 (Thursday)

SCHEDULE: 20h

LOCAL: mineirão

CITY: Belo Horizonte

REASON: 38th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship

ARBITRATION: Paulo Renato Moreira da Silva Coelho, assisted by Thiago Henrique Neto Correa Farinha and Carlos Henrique Alves de Lima Filho, all from Rio de Janeiro

VAR: Vinícius Furlan (SP)

YELLOW CARD: Dudu (Cruise); Vinícius Vargas, Júnior Tavares, Matheus Trindade, Carlão and Giovanny (Nautical)