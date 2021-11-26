Only one can go to the Cup: Italy and Portugal fall in the same key in the European play-off | qualifiers – europe

This Friday, FIFA drew lots for the European playoffs for the 2022 World Cup. The keys that will determine the owners of the last three spots on the continent in the World Cup in Qatar were defined. There are 12 teams that will duel in semifinals and finals of single games, in March of next year. Italy and Portugal fell in the same bracket, the C, and will dispute a single place in the tournament, if they advance to the decision.
- Key A: Scotland vs Ukraine / Wales vs Austria
- Key B: Russia x Poland / Sweden x Czech Republic
- Key C: Italy x Northern Macedonia / Portugal x Turkey
The clashes in the European repechage: only three places are at stake in the Cup — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter
The semi-final duels will be held on March 24, 2022. The finals will be on March 29, and will have as hosts the winners of Wales vs. Austria, Russia vs. Poland and Portugal vs. Turkey. In this way, Cristiano Ronaldo and company can have the chance to play both stages towards Qatar at home.
– A very difficult draw for us, as North Macedonia is a good team. And if we win, we’ll play away from home in Portugal or Turkey – said Italy coach Roberto Mancini, in virtual participation in the event.
The European qualifier ended the group stage this month, with 10 teams qualifying directly for the World Cup after finishing in first place in their brackets. Portugal, Sweden, Italy, Ukraine, Wales, Scotland, Turkey, Russia, Poland and Northern Macedonia, runners-up in the 10 groups, secured their place in the continental repechage along with Austria and the Czech Republic – which occupied spots allocated to the two teams from best campaign in the League of Nations who did not get a place in the Cup or in this recovery phase.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will need to compete in the play-off for the World Cup — Photo: AFP
Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Denmark, Netherlands, Croatia, England and Germany managed to get a direct seat at the World Cup and are part of a group of 13 teams already guaranteed in Qatar. In addition to the host country, Brazil and Argentina are classified, who will occupy two of the four direct positions in South America at the World Cup.
The draw for the keys was held at FIFA’s headquarters in Zurich, and was attended by Tiago, former Portuguese national team player, Lottar Matthäus, world champion with Germany in 1990, and Christian Karembeu, winner of the World Cup in 1998 with France.
- Check out the group stage of the European qualifiers
First, the order of the six home team in the semifinals was drawn, with the teams with the best campaign in the European qualifiers occupying pot 1. Then, the opponents of these teams, coming from pot 2. The drawing order defined who each winner will face in the final. , which is worth a spot in the World Cup.