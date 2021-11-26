Outbreak of skin disease reaches new municipalities

Illustrative image (Photo: Reproduction/Freepik).

The mysterious outbreak of the new skin disease that affects Pernambuco has affected more and more people. This Thursday, five more cities in the state (Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Igarassu, Ipojuca, Itapissuma and Nazaré da Mata) registered cases of residents who showed symptoms such as itching and skin lesions. Altogether, there are 11 municipalities affected with the disease, accounting for about 300 cases according to city halls. In Recife, the first cases were registered in early October.

Symptoms include itchiness, lump-shaped lesions, and redness. So far, the cause of the disease is unknown, however investigations have been carried out by city halls and the Health Department of Pernambuco to find the cause of the outbreak.

Investigation

After sending, last Friday (19) a technical note to the health services advising that all cases of skin diseases with the respective symptoms were notified, in order to map the action of the disease, SES-PE, with the support of city halls has sought to find the cause of the outbreak.

According to the Secretariat, the investigation has had the participation of the technical team from SES-PE itself, from the Central Laboratory of Pernambuco (Lacen-PE) and other specialists. So far, the cause of the disease is not known, however the hypotheses include scabies (popularly known as scabies), arboviruses (Dengue, Zica virus and Chikungunya), allergic reactions and even environmental imbalances.

The cases have been investigated in clinical, epidemiological and laboratory investigations, as stated on the 19th of the last day by the Executive Secretary for Health Surveillance, Marcella Abath, in a meeting with the State Health Department and the Aggeu Magalhães Institute. In a press conference this Thursday (25), Health Secretary André Longo assured that biopsies have been performed in order to find the cause of the disease.