Outside of A Fazenda 13, Gui Araujo denies Jade Picon’s betrayal: ‘Jamais’ · TV News

Eliminated from A Fazenda 13 on Thursday night (25), Gui Araujo discovered the proportion of statements he made in front of the cameras about his relationships. The former MTV back then denied that Jade Picon had betrayed João Guilherme. “There was never, there was no betrayal,” he stated.

At one of the parties, Guilherme even declared that he stayed with the digital influencer long before the “previous contract” ended and gave details about the rapprochement between the two. On social networks, the public interpreted “contract” as dating Leonardo’s son.

Outside the reality show, Jade and Leo Picon denied Araujo’s lines and stated that he distorted many other things as well. In the Decompression Cabin, the former MTV himself stated that there was no betrayal by any party and explained the situation.

Anitta’s ex-boyfriend said that he already knew about the end of the relationship days before the ex-couple made the announcement on social networks. “I was the first to know [do término], I found out at dawn,” he said. “These are facts. If they distorted the way they were told, they are facts,” he continued.

“If I have to go public to show, prove, exhibit, it will be very boring. But I’ll have to do it. I’ll be out here now, I’ll have the chance to prove it step by step. both parties, I wasn’t with anyone either,” he said.

Check it out below:

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Listen to “#60 – TV News Awards: Realities Best of the Year!” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos