Patrícia Vanzolini is elected 1st woman to preside over the entity

The OAB-SP (Brazilian Bar Association in São Paulo) yesterday elected criminalist Patricia Vanzolini to preside over the organization for the next three years. She is the first woman to hold the position since the sectional’s founding in 1930.

The race for the direction of the OAB-SP, the largest sectional of the Order in the country, comes to an end amid a belligerent atmosphere, which lasted until the last hours of voting and counting, with accusations of irregular exit and fraud. The opposition’s attacks on the current president, Caio Augusto Silva dos Santos, who was aiming for reelection, also set the tone for the dispute. He led the count in the first hours of counting, until he started to lose advantage with just over half of the ballots counted, finishing in second place.

Patrícia also ousted candidates Alfredo Scaff, Dora Cavalcanti and Mário de Oliveira Filho.

In addition to the willingness to fight, the internal election was marked by attempts by candidates to disassociate themselves from party-political associations that could split their base of votes. The impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party), openly discussed by the Federal Council under the presidency of Felipe Santa Cruz, was deliberately not addressed in the campaigns. Since the redemocratization process, the OAB has supported the removal of former presidents Fernando Collor and Dilma Rousseff.

Unlike other sections, the OAB-SP decided to keep voting in person despite the pandemic, which also generated a reaction against the current administration. The Electoral Commission preferred to follow the pattern adopted in previous years, with electronic voting machines even in the subsections where the vote was deposited in a ballot, under the argument that the virtual model would be risky. Each ballot box transmitted the result to the headquarters, in São Paulo, which made the votes available practically in real time. The ticket inspectors followed the count in the building.

This year’s election is the first in which the slates had to respect gender parity and reserve 30% of the positions for black and brown lawyers, following a resolution approved by the Federal Council. The balanced division was supported by Patrícia, who even suggested the expansion of inclusive policies to cover people with disabilities and LGBTQIA+.