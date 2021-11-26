Peeing while standing or sitting: which is healthier for men?

If you’re a man, chances are you’ve heard at some point in your life that sitting peeing was “girl stuff.” In most Western cultures, men grow up being taught that they should urinate standing up, and the arrangement of urinals in bathrooms often contributes to this hypothesis.

But in terms of health, which of the two options is best for you? Learn the advantages and disadvantages of each of these practices and how they can influence your bladder health for the future!

creating habits

Although standing urination has been a trend for centuries and centuries, things seem to have changed little by little in recent generations. A survey conducted in 2007 found that an impressive 42 percent of men surveyed had assumed they had to pee while sitting most of the time.

Considering that smartphones have become more and more relevant in our daily lives, it is very likely that this number has increased with more and more people using their cell phone while sitting on the toilet. For some, sitting down when going to the bathroom is just a habit created for times when that person feels most tired.

However, for those in a hurry, urinating with an upright posture provides greater agility and can decrease the time you spend inside the toilet. But it’s worth noting that each of these “techniques” has different long-term effects on your bladder, so we need to pay close attention.

muscle relaxation

In general, the maximum capacity of a male bladder is between 300 and 600 ml. If the organ is working properly, we usually go to the bathroom when the bladder is up to two-thirds full. For this, we need to have a nervous control system, which tells you when you need to urinate, intact and still hold your needs until the appropriate time.

When we are in a comfortable position, the bladder sphincter and the muscles in the area are relaxed, causing the bladder to contract and empty. It is for these reasons that it is not considered healthy to force urine. However, men with urinary tract problems tend to have more difficulty performing this process and could benefit from having to pee sitting down.

But for what reason? This position has a more favorable urinary dynamic profile, which means that urine is able to leave the body more easily. There are also theories that this position contributes to the prevention of cases of prostate cancer, but there are still no studies to support this claim.

environmental hygiene

In completely healthy men, there is not a big difference between peeing while sitting or standing. Even so, another argument can win them over: personal hygiene. When we think about it, sitting urinating is a practice men could adopt to make bathrooms much cleaner.

Thus, many would avoid missing the toilet’s sights and creating puddles on the floor or leaving urine residues on the toilet lid. In several establishments across Europe, many merchants have already placed signs so that customers can only use the toilet while sitting and not standing.