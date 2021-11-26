Pernambuco Academies of Science and Medicine advise against holding Carnival 2022

One of the big issues that permeate the daily life of Pernambuco in recent months is the realization of the Carnival 2022. O cancellation of revelry by some cities it’s the increase in Covid-19 cases in countries that relaxed before Brazil presents us with a negative scenario for authorization.

According to the Pernambuco Academies of Science (APC) and of Medicine (APM), the realization of Carnival in 2022 would put the population with high exposure to the virus at risk. In a statement released this Thursday (25), the academies discouraged the holding of upcoming New Year and Carnival parties.

“We are used to thinking that two hundred is better than three hundred deaths, but what I am saying here is that it is still unacceptable, we cannot be calm until we have zero deaths”, commented the president of the APM and professor at the University from Pernambuco (UPE), Hildo Azevedo.

According to Azevedo, in addition to facing risks with agglomerations of people already immunized in Brazil, the Carnival is held at a time when the country receives many visitors who may not be vaccinated against Covid-19 and more efficiently transmitting the virus to variants. “The unvaccinated are those who intend to escape the European winter and invade Brazil and tropical countries in search of a beach atmosphere and, eventually, find Carnival,” he informed.

In the note, the academies exposed data on flexibilization in European countries, including countries with a higher immunization rate than in Brazil. “What is happening in Europe is a preview of what could happen in Brazil in 2022, as the current risk in Brazil is higher, for example, than in Spain, when it started to relax restrictive measures with a higher vaccination rate than ours”, informs the document.

Azevedo informed that the group takes into account the importance of the event, but that the dissemination of forecasts for what could happen if Carnival occurs should reach the population. “We wrote this note in order not only to alert the population, but also to help the authorities so that they can guide this decision making, which I understand is difficult, but we do it for the good of humanity for the good of Brazilian society”.

Check out the full note:

THE RISK OF CARNIVAL

Note from the Pernambuco Academies of Science (APC) and of Medicine (APM)

In recent days, Europe has had a daily average of 250 to 300 thousand new cases of COVID-19 and 3500 to 4300 deaths per day from the disease. In fact, the 7-day moving average (MM-7) of confirmed cases in the UK increased 11-fold from June 1st to 11/21/2021. In Germany, the increase was even greater reaching 17 times. We are really in a fifth wave of the pandemic sweeping the old continent. Several countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Austria, the Netherlands and Denmark are resuming the use of strong health restrictions.

The increase in cases in Europe is due to the relaxation of restrictive measures, mainly concerning the non-use of masks and the permission of agglomerations (European Championship, for example) in addition to the reduced vaccination in some countries such as Russia. What is happening in Europe is a preview of what could happen in Brazil in 2022, as the current risk in Brazil is higher, for example, than in Spain, when it started to relax restrictive measures with a higher vaccination rate than ours.

If the end-of-the-year and Carnival agglomerations occur, with a very high probability, we could come to repeat in 2022 restricted or partial lockdowns with disastrous consequences for our already weakened economy. It is more than scientifically proven that even though vaccines are the most effective method of controlling pandemics, other measures are needed, as countries that vaccinated high proportions of their populations, but relaxed health security measures, saw new waves of the pandemic emerge. with a lot of aggressiveness.

Vaccination is a very important strategy to substantially reduce the number of deaths resulting from infection and severe cases, avoiding hospitalization. The use of masks, social distancing and the prohibition of unnecessary agglomerations are essential for us to get out of the critical situation we have been experiencing since March 2020. It is known that the probability of contagion increases exponentially with the size of any agglomeration and there is no the smallest possibility of New Year’s Eve parties and, especially, carnival, a grandiose event, taking place while respecting security measures.

In these circumstances, the end of the year festivities and carnival bring the concrete possibility of generating a new outbreak of the pandemic, which is why we alert public authorities to assume responsibility for preserving the health and life of the population, continuing with the vaccination for all, maintaining social distance and the continuous use of masks, which are essential conditions for the control and overcoming of the COVID-19 disease.

Recife November 25, 2021

Anísio Brazilian

APC President

Hildo Azevedo

President of APM

