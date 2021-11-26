Pet product leads high in searches for Black Friday on Google – 11/26/2021 – Panel SA

São Paulo

Interest in pet products exploded at Google in the days leading up to Black Friday, according to company data on the date.

On Wednesday morning (24), the search for “pet shop” jumped almost 550%. The term was ranked first among the ten with the highest growth of all product categories. The day before, he also figured in the most searched by consumers, with almost 600% high.

Pet beds, shampoo and dog food were among the most sought after during the week. This Thursday afternoon (25), there were hygienic mats for dogs, anti-fleas, cat food and vitamin supplements, according to Google.

with Andressa Motter and Ana Paula Branco