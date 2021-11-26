Pet product leads high in searches for Black Friday on Google – 11/26/2021 – Panel SA

São Paulo
Interest in pet products exploded at Google in the days leading up to Black Friday, according to company data on the date.
On Wednesday morning (24), the search for “pet shop” jumped almost 550%. The term was ranked first among the ten with the highest growth of all product categories. The day before, he also figured in the most searched by consumers, with almost 600% high.
Pet beds, shampoo and dog food were among the most sought after during the week. This Thursday afternoon (25), there were hygienic mats for dogs, anti-fleas, cat food and vitamin supplements, according to Google.
with Andressa Motter and Ana Paula Branco
PRESENT LINK: Did you like this text? Subscriber can release five free hits of any link per day. Just click on the blue F below.
your subscription may be worth even more
Do you already know the advantages of being a Folha subscriber? In addition to having access to reports and columns, you have exclusive newsletters (find out here). You can also download our free app from the Apple Store or Google Play to get alerts on the day’s top news. Your subscription helps us to carry out independent and quality journalism. Thanks!
your subscription is worth a lot
More than 180 reports and analyzes published each day. A team with more than 120 columnists. A professional journalism that oversees the government, disseminates fruitful and inspiring news, counterpoints the intolerance of social networks and draws a clear line between truth and lies. How much does it cost to help produce this content?
sign the sheet
Comments
Comments do not represent the opinion of the newspaper; the responsibility rests with the author of the message.