PF reopens stab investigation in Bolsonaro and analyze lawyer data – Policy

Bolsonaro was stabbed in 2018 during the presidential campaign in Juiz de Fora (Photo: Reproduction from the Internet.) The Federal Police reopened the investigation into the knife attack against President Jair Bolsonaro in the 2018 election campaign. The inquiry was resumed after the green light from the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region (TRF-1), in Brasilia, which at the beginning of the ms dropped the restrictions that had been holding back the polls.

The PF will now be able to analyze the material obtained from the breach of bank confidentiality by lawyer Zanone Manuel de Oliveira Jnior, who at the time of the crime defended Adlio Bispo de Oliveira, author of the stab wound.

Delegate Rodrigo Morais Fernandes will also be able to access the content of the operation that searched the lawyer’s office, still in 2018. On that occasion, the agents seized a cell phone, cash books, receipts and proof of payment of fees, but they could not look into the material by preliminary decision of the Court, annulled on the last day 3 by TRF1.

The line of investigation resumed by the PF seeks to verify whether anyone paid for Zanone’s work in the case or whether the lawyer assumed Adlio’s defense to gain visibility.

In earlier stages, the Federal Police concluded that Adlio acted alone, without accomplices or principals. He was also considered incapable of answering for the crime for suffering psychological disorders and is serving a security measure in the Campo Grande federal penitentiary, in Mato Grosso do Sul, for an indefinite period.