Philippines to reopen borders for Brazilians staying up to 59 days – International

At Philippines, at Asia, will reopen their borders for some foreign tourists as of December 1st, the government authorities announced it on Friday, 26. Among those selected, Brazilians and Israelis will be the biggest beneficiaries, being able to stay for up to 59 days in the region due to existing agreements between the countries.

According to the acting presidential spokesman, Karlo Nograles, vaccinated foreigners from countries considered to be at low risk by the Philippines to Covid-19 they will have average permission to stay for an initial period of 15 days, like the Australians, Germans and Italians.

O Department of Foreign Affairs Philippines published a series of guidelines for temporary entry into the country, such as the need for tourists to have valid tickets for their return trip and valid passports valid for more than 6 months beyond the contemplated period of stay.

Holders of special administrative passports (SAR) of Hong Kong and passport holders of Special Administrative Region (RAE) of Macao, province of China, are allowed to enter the Philippines without a visa for a stay not exceeding 14 days. Holders of Portuguese Macau passports and British Hong Kong passport holders will not be able to stay in the country without a visa for more than seven days. / REUTERS Junior Moreira Bordalo collaborated.