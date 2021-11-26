Police discloses conclusion of expert reports on the death of Marília Mendonça in a plane crash

The expert reports of the five victims of the plane crash in Piedade de Caratinga (MG), which killed the singer Marília Mendonça on November 5, indicated that all died due to the impact of the aircraft on the ground. The conclusion was released this Thursday, 25, by the Civil Police of Minas Gerais.

The work carried out at the Legal Medical Institute of Belo Horizonte concluded that the victims died from blunt polytrauma. The cause of death was due to the impact of the aircraft crash.

Possible causes of the accident

The regional delegate in Caratinga, Ivan Lopes Sales, who is presiding over the police investigation, said that the Civil Police had already managed to rule out some of the hypotheses of the causes of the accident. “With the evidence presented by the technical expertise, we can rule out the hypothesis of sudden illness on the part of the pilot and the copilot,” he said.

Also according to Sales, police heard a pilot of a plane that left Viçosa, also bound for Caratinga, about 20 minutes after the aircraft involved in the accident.

He even communicated by radio with the pilot of the aircraft that was carrying the singer moments before the accident. “The witness informed us that the pilot of the aircraft that had an accident did not report any problem with the plane”, says the delegate.

one minute to land

In addition, he said that the pilot victim of the accident reported that he was already in a landing procedure. Therefore, it would take about a minute to land, when it probably collided with a power grid, according to Sales.

Finally, the delegate said that this cannot be blamed, so far, on the company responsible for the transmission of energy.

