Pope: before God, we find ourselves all equal

“There is no one so frail that he cannot pray, worship the Lord, give glory to his holy name, and intercede for the salvation of the world. Before Almighty God, we find ourselves all equal.” These are the words of Pope Francis in the Message for the International Day of Persons with Disabilities which will be celebrated on December 3rd next

Jane Nogara – Vatican News

This Thursday, November 25, 2021, the Message of Pope Francis was presented on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which will be celebrated on December 3rd. In the message, the Pope began by quoting the Apostle John: “You are my friends” and told them that the Church “needs each one of you to fulfill her mission in the service of the Gospel”.

friendship with Jesus

Speaking about friendship, “Jesus is our friend”, the Pope explained that, “His words reach us and illuminate the mystery of our connection with Him and our belonging to the Church. ‘Friendship with Jesus is indissoluble. He never leaves us, although at times he seems silent.’ And he remembers: “We Christians have received a gift: access to the heart of Jesus and friendship with Him”. “Having Jesus as a friend – the Pope continued – is the greatest consolation and can make each one of us a grateful disciple, joyful and capable of witnessing that our own frailty is not an obstacle to living and communicating the Gospel”. Because, “confident and personal friendship with Jesus can be the spiritual key to accept the limitations we all experience and live our condition in peace.”

The Church is your home

To remember that the Church is the home of all, the Pope wrote:

“Baptism makes each one of us a full member of the ecclesial community and gives each one, without exclusion or discrimination, the possibility of exclaiming: ‘I am the Church.’ In fact, the Church is your home”

He then said that the Church is not a community of perfect people “but of disciples on the way, who follow the Lord because they recognize themselves as sinners and in need of his forgiveness” and that in the People of God “all are protagonists, no one can be considered one mere extra”. For this reason, the Pope said, “each one of you is called to make his own contribution to the synodal journey. I am convinced that if this is truly ‘a participatory and inclusive ecclesial process’, the ecclesial community will really come out of it enriched”.

Discriminations in the Church

The Pope lamented the fact that “Many of you even today, unfortunately, ‘are treated as foreign bodies to society (…), feel that they live without belonging or participation. With regard to the life of the Church – he continued – ‘the worst discrimination (…) is the lack of spiritual care’ which sometimes manifests itself in the denial of access to the Sacraments, unfortunately experienced by some of you. On this point Francis warned: “the Magisterium is very clear on this and recently the Directory for Catechesis explicitly stated that ‘no one can refuse the sacraments to people with disabilities’, and concluded “it is precisely the friendship of Jesus, received by all as an undeserved gift, which rescues us and allows us to live our differences as wealth”.

In the time of trial Jesus’ friendship protects

In this paragraph the Pope talks about the situations of trials that many have gone through and are still going through because of restrictions. “The friendship of Jesus protects us in the time of trial.” The Pontiff reiterates his affection and concern for everyone: “Know that the Pope and the Church are particularly close to you, with affection and tenderness”.

the gospel is for everyone

“From friendship with the Lord also derives our vocation”, he continued, “Yes, Jesus wants us to reach the ‘happiness for which we were created. He wants us to be saints and hopes that we are not resigned to a mediocre, superficial and indecisive life.’ At this point the Pope exhorts everyone:

“The Gospel is for you too. Addressed to each one, it is a Word that consoles and, at the same time, calls to conversion. The Second Vatican Council, speaking of the universal vocation to holiness, teaches that ‘Christians of any state or order are called to the fullness of Christian life and to the perfection of charity. (…) To reach this perfection, let the faithful use the strength received according to the measure in which Christ gives them”

the pope asks for prayers



Finally Francis makes an appeal to everyone: “I know that some of you live in extremely fragile conditions. But it is precisely to you that I want to turn, perhaps asking your relatives or those who accompany you closely to read these words of mine or transmit my appeal: to ask you to pray”.

everyone knows how to pray

“And let no one say ‘I don’t know how to pray,’ because, as the Apostle says, ‘the Spirit comes to the aid of our weakness, for we don’t know what to ask for, to pray properly; but the Spirit himself intercedes for us with ineffable groans’ and the Pope recalls that in the Gospels “Jesus listens to those who address Him even in an apparently inadequate way, perhaps only with a gesture or a cry”.

Reiterating his appeal he states “There is no one so fragile that he cannot pray, worship the Lord, give glory to his holy name and intercede for the salvation of the world. Before Almighty God, we find ourselves all equal”.