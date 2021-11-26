Pork that would become lunch is saved for R$ 250

A group of activists rescued a pig that was tied by a rope to a tree – with the flag of Palmeiras – in one of the accesses of the Maracanã. According to the person who rescued the animal, the pig’s owner’s objective was to roast it during the final of the Libertadores, which takes place tomorrow (27), between Palmeiras and Flamengo, at 5 pm (GMT).

Who made the complaint that the pig was tied up without food and water was João Valois, through his social networks. Activist for over 15 years, João told the UOL Sport that he received several complaints about the pig and that his friends in the battle against the mistreatment of animals had to pay R$250 to release the animal.

“The repercussion of the publication was very great, and a friend of mine who lives in Tijuca called me and said she was going to Maracanã. But she is very young and the owner of the pig started threatening her. She said that the pig was his and would do it. what he understood well with him,” he said.

“Other followers went there to pressure the guy to release the pig. In the end, a follower of mine paid R$250 to release the pig. A friend of mine took him to his house, to spend the night, and today he will be taken for the Toca do Bicho Project,” he added.

João also stressed that he is also a Flamengo fan, and will be looking forward to the title of the continental competition. However, when he came across the photo of the pig tied up, he was very upset and wanted his team’s fans to lead by example, not that they would take an attitude like that.

“I’m a sick Flamengo player, but before being Flamengo I’m an animal lover. When I received that photo I thought that my team’s fans have to set an example, they can’t play a ridiculous joke like that,” he said.

“I decided to post on my social networks so that fans wouldn’t do it, if they want to do it with a stuffed animal. It’s nice to tease and play, but not when it involves a person, an animal or the environment. Imagine. if Palmeiras fans plucked a vulture, that is a crime, it would be ridiculous. The same goes for a pig — hitting, hurting or killing him,” he concluded.

João Valois is the founder of the activist movement “Chain for those who mistreat the animals”. Its objective is that Law No. 14.064/2020 (Samson Law) — which increased the penalty for mistreatment of dogs and cats, from two to five years in prison — applies to all animals. He dreams of a more severe punishment of 5 to 10 years in prison.