Portugal demands masks again and recommends remote work | World

As of December 1st, masks will once again be mandatory indoors, health passports will be required in restaurants and hotels, and the government recommends remote work.

A negative Covid test will be required to attend cultural or sporting events, visit homes for the elderly, or enter bars and clubs.

Portugal plans to resume the mandatory use of masks to prevent another outbreak of Covid-19

Lockdown, valid passport and vaccination: Europe’s efforts to stop being Covid’s epicenter

Portugal resumes demand for indoor masks

As for travel, a negative test will be required for passengers on all flights with Portugal as a destination.

After the holiday season, January 2-9, teleworking will become mandatory again, school holidays will be extended and bars and clubs will have to close.

Despite having 87% of its population fully vaccinated, Portugal has seen an increase in Covid-19 infections.

On Thursday, the country registered 3,150 new cases in 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin from health authorities, the highest level in nearly four months.

Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa stated at a press conference that the country has entered a phase of high risk, and this is the right time to adopt preventive measures.