Pre-pandemic office hours returned this Tuesday

The pandemic moved the social organization a lot. So, to create more effective sanitary barriers to fight the coronavirus, Caixa’s opening hours were changed.

During the pandemic, branches began to open earlier, at 8 am, in order to allow a greater number of services and avoid crowding.

This measure was fundamental, since, with the offer of emergency assistance, there was a lot of demand for assistance at Caixa’s branches.

Although with this longer service time there were some agglomerations, one can imagine that the situation would be much more chaotic if the hours were like before.

However, with the advance of vaccination and the number of cases decreasing substantially in much of Brazil, Caixa is back to pre-pandemic patterns.

Pay attention to schedules!

See what are the opening hours at Caixa’s branches

Before opening times, remember that the opening and closing of branches may vary according to specifics, such as the time zone of each region.

In most of Brazil, which operates in the Brasília time zone, the opening hours are between 10 am and 4 pm.

To find out all the details of all regions and their specificities, it is worth going to Caixa’s website and checking the list of opening hours at the branches.

The pandemic is not over yet

Along with the announcement of the return to the opening hours of the branches, Caixa emphasized that this change does not represent total flexibility.

Many of the health security measures will be maintained even with the return of pre-pandemic service hours.

Therefore, in a newsletter, Caixa says it is “prioritizing the safety and well-being of customers and employees”, indicating the segment of other measures.

“The bank will maintain the necessary care for the prevention, control and mitigation of the transmission risks of covid-19”, says the bank.

Caixa says it will continue working with spacing and the availability of gel alcohol in all its units.

If you want to avoid the risks, choose remote service!

In addition, Caixa continues to provide remote service through WhatsApp Caixa, 0800 104 0104 and internet banking.

The entire range of Caixa applications seeks to reduce the need for face-to-face service and, consequently, the transmission of Covid-19.

Finally, if you want to call the Box, make a note of the numbers! For capitals and metropolitan regions (4004-0104) and other regions (0800 104 0104).

For social benefits such as PIS, FGTS, and Social Card, the number is 0800 726 0207 and it has 24-hour service.

