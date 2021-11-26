Preliminary Draw pits Italy and Portugal; only one can go to the Cup – 11/26/2021

The draw for the recap of the European Qualifiers, held by UEFA this afternoon (26), in the Swiss city of Zurich, defined the path of 12 teams from the Old Continent that are still looking for a place in the World Cup. Italy and Portugal fell in the same bracket, so only one of them can qualify.

The key with more traditional selections is C, which brings together Italy, Northern Macedonia, Portugal and Turkey. Key A consists of Scotland, Ukraine, Wales and Austria; while bracket B has Russia, Poland, Sweden and Czech Republic (see the games in the list below).

Portugal was one of the big ‘losers’ of the draw, as to go to Qatar they need to beat Turkey in the semifinals and then beat Italy or, what would be unlikely, Northern Macedonia. Cristiano Ronaldo and co. they had a direct spot in their hands in the group stage of the qualifiers, but let it slip in a goal they conceded in the final minute of the last game, against Serbia, who secured themselves in the Cup.

Italy, in turn, comes to the repechage pressured for not having participated in the 2018 World Cup. Since then the stage has improved, Azzurra has lined up 37 matches without losing and was champion of Euro-2020, but hit the post for the direct spot : they missed a single goal against Northern Ireland in the last group stage game.

Key C has been considered the “key of death” in this recap. Italy coach Roberto Mancini admitted it was “a very difficult draw”, and Turkey coach Stefan Kuntz stressed after the event that this switch “is definitely the hardest, the toughest”.

This repechage gives three direct spots in the World Cup, so the draw divides the 12 teams into exactly three draws, four in each. In practice, only the champions of each bracket will be in Qatar.

All matches in the repechage are in a single game, and field commands are already defined. Among the 12 teams, the six with the best campaigns in the European Qualifiers play the semi-finals at home (in the list below, the countries on the left); while the finals were drawn by lot (see below). The games will be played between the 24th and 29th of March.

The 12 teams in the repechage did not get a direct spot in the Qualifiers group stage: ten of them finished second in their groups (Scotland, Italy, Northern Macedonia, Wales, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine) and two others qualified for League of Nations scores (Austria and Czech Republic).

European recap for the World Cup:

key A

Scotland x Ukraine

Wales x Austria*

key B

Russia x Poland*

Sweden x Czech republic

key C

Italy vs Northern Macedonia

Portugal x Turkey*

*winners of these games have the field command in the finals of the brackets.