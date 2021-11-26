Premier League, Cyprus, injury drama: where are the Libertadores champions who left Flamengo

Two years after the Libertadores bi-championship, 15 athletes who were part of the victorious campaign, in addition to coach Jorge Jesus, have already left the red-black team. Among the absences are important holders, such as Spanish defender Pablo Marí, who had the rights acquired by Arsenal; lateral Rafinha, now at Grêmio, and defensive midfielder Gérson, traded to Olympique de Marseille.

In addition to Rafinha, other athletes stayed in Brazil, but defending other teams: the case of lateral João Lucas, who is in Cuiabá, as well as midfielder Pepê. Europe, however, was the most common destination, not only for the players, but also for coach Jorge Jesus, now coach of Benfica.

A peculiar case is the forward Orlando Berrío, who has suffered physical problems that prevent him from playing. Currently defending América-MG, the Colombian has played in just 27 minutes this season, and has no forecast to play again.

After amicably terminating with Flamengo last year, Berrío made a deal with Khor Fakkan, from the United Arab Emirates. The player did not play on the team and after a year was announced as a great reinforcement of América-MG in the middle of this season. However, since he arrived at the club, he has been suffering from this injury.

According to the ge, Berrío had bacteria on his left tibia and knee, and needed a scrape. He underwent the procedure last month and was hospitalized for about 15 days. The player is now in physical therapy and using crutches.

See where the other Libertadores champions who left Flamengo in 2019 are: