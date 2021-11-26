Premier League, Cyprus, injury drama: where are the Libertadores champions who left Flamengo

by

Two years after the Libertadores bi-championship, 15 athletes who were part of the victorious campaign, in addition to coach Jorge Jesus, have already left the red-black team. Among the absences are important holders, such as Spanish defender Pablo Marí, who had the rights acquired by Arsenal; lateral Rafinha, now at Grêmio, and defensive midfielder Gérson, traded to Olympique de Marseille.

In addition to Rafinha, other athletes stayed in Brazil, but defending other teams: the case of lateral João Lucas, who is in Cuiabá, as well as midfielder Pepê. Europe, however, was the most common destination, not only for the players, but also for coach Jorge Jesus, now coach of Benfica.

A peculiar case is the forward Orlando Berrío, who has suffered physical problems that prevent him from playing. Currently defending América-MG, the Colombian has played in just 27 minutes this season, and has no forecast to play again.

After amicably terminating with Flamengo last year, Berrío made a deal with Khor Fakkan, from the United Arab Emirates. The player did not play on the team and after a year was announced as a great reinforcement of América-MG in the middle of this season. However, since he arrived at the club, he has been suffering from this injury.

According to the ge, Berrío had bacteria on his left tibia and knee, and needed a scrape. He underwent the procedure last month and was hospitalized for about 15 days. The player is now in physical therapy and using crutches.

See where the other Libertadores champions who left Flamengo in 2019 are:


Pablo Marí, Rafinha, Reinier and Rhodolfo have already left the club Photo: Editing on promotional photos
Rafinha left Flamengo in August 2020 towards Olympiacos, in Greece. It stayed there until March of this year, when it was announced by Grêmio. The full-back continues to defend the club from Rio Grande do Sul until then Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo/Divulgação
Last year, Spanish defender Pablo Marí arrived at Arsenal on loan. A few months later, he had his rights permanently acquired and remains at the English club Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo/Divulgação
A great name in Flamengo's midfield, Gerson was negotiated with Olympique de Marseille, from France, in June this year Photo: Alexandre Vidal
After amicably terminating with Flamengo last year, Berrío made a deal with Khor Fakkan, from the United Arab Emirates. The player did not play on the team and after a year was announced as a great reinforcement of América-MG in the middle of this season. He has been suffering from injury and has taken the field only twice since then. Photo: AMANDA PEROBELLI / REUTERS
In February of this year, defender Thuler was loaned to Montpellier, from France, until June 2022 Photo: ALEXANDRE VIDAL / Flamengo / Agência O Globo
After the end of the 2019 season, defender Rhodolfo signed with Coritiba, and in June of this year he went to Cruzeiro Photo: Alexandre Vidal
In 2020, the young Matheus Dantas was loaned to the West, from the interior of São Paulo. Soon after, he was signed by Casa Pia, from the Portuguese second division. Today, he plays for Estrela amateur, also from Série B in Portugal Photo: Disclosure
At the beginning of the 2020 season, Rafael Santos (revealed by Flamengo) was loaned to APOEL. He has a contract with the Cyprus club until May 2022 Photo: Disclosure
At Flamengo since 2019, lateral João Lucas was loaned to Cuiabá this year Photo: Alexandre Vidal
Midfielder revealed at Flamengo's base, Vinícius Souza was hired by Lommel, from Belgium, last year. He was loaned out and currently defends the also Belgian KV Mechelen Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo
A spawn of the base, defensive midfielder Hugo Moura is currently on loan to Lugano, from Switzerland Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo
Forward Reinier was signed by Real Madrid in 2020 and now plays for Borussia Dortmund on loan Photo: SERGIO MORAES / Reuters
Also revealed at Flamengo's base, midfielder Pepê signed a three-year contract with Cuiabá in 2021 Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo
Another member of Flamengo's base, forward Lincoln was negotiated with Vissel Kobe, from Japan, earlier this year Photo: SERGIO MORAES / REUTERS
Revealed at Flamengo, forward Lucas Silva defended the club until 2020, when he was signed by Paços de Ferreira, from Portugal. Photo: ALEXANDRE NETO / ALEXANDRE NETO/PHOTOPRESS/Agência O Globo
Commander of Flamengo in the winning season of 2019, coach Jorge Jesus was announced by Benfica last year, aloho after renewing his contract with Rubro-negro. He has a relationship with the Portuguese club until next year Photo: GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP
