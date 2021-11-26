Privalia wants to leave Brazil for R$1 billion: who could buy it?

Today, we are going to comment on another acquisition of Hapvida (HAPV3) and on the exit of Privalia’s operations in Brazil.

Check out the analysis by Felipe Bevilacqua, analyst and founding partner of the analysis house Levante Ideias de Investimento. Every day, Bevilacqua brings news and analysis from publicly traded companies so you can make the best investment decisions. This content is exclusive to UOL subscribers.

Hapvida buys hospital and maternity hospital Octaviano Neves

After Cade’s (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) disapproval of the acquisition of Plamed’s healthcare portfolio, Hapvida (HAPV3) announced the purchase of 100% of the Octaviano Neves hospital and maternity hospital for R$ 134 million, including the property where the hospital is installed.

In a statement, Hapvida announced that the Octaviano Neves hospital provides medical and hospital services in a great location in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais. In addition, it has a highly qualified structure to provide maternity services, emergency care, clinical analysis laboratory and diagnostic imaging service. In terms of operational beds, the company has 156 beds, including 45 ICU rooms.

Hapvida informed that the acquisition is in line with the company’s regional growth strategy, which currently has 320,000 beneficiaries in health plans, with only 16% of penetration in Belo Horizonte.

We believe that the news is positive for Hapvida, which follows the strategy of organic growth and via acquisitions, especially in a region where the company already has an installed structure, facilitating synergies between the companies. Another positive point was the amount paid by beneficiaries (approximately R$419 per beneficiary), much lower than other acquisitions made – in the acquisition of Viventi, approximately R$2.2 thousand per beneficiary). The purchase should also not harm Hapvida’s net debt.

For now, the main catalyst for the company’s actions remains the merger with Grupo NotreDame Intermédica (GNDI3), which is currently subject to Cade’s approval.

Privalia wants BRL 1 billion for the business in Brazil

Privalia, one of the largest e-commerce platforms in Brazil, put the country’s operation up for sale. The company is asking for R$ 1 billion for the deal, around 16 times the 2020 Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization).

The company even filed a request for an IPO (initial public offering of shares, its acronym in English) in B3 in April this year, but suspended the offer in July, due to the worsening of the market environment. Before the IPO, he would have started conversations with some online retailers to negotiate the sale of the operation, but the process has not progressed.

Privalia is an e-commerce platform focused on flash sales, a model based on an ecosystem that connects renowned brands to engaged consumers, through discounts and a differentiated shopping experience.

The company was founded in Barcelona in 2006, and began operations in Brazil in 2008. In 2016, it was acquired by French retailer Veepee, becoming a wholly owned subsidiary, in a move that included the Brazilian operation.

In addition to the fashion segment, Privalia operates in nine other segments: pets, shoes, home & decor, kids, accessories, sports, wine & gastronomy, beauty and electronics. In the third quarter, net revenue grew 7.1%, reaching the amount of R$728.8 thousand, with gross revenue of R$1.01 million.

Veepee, the French group that controls Privalia, has been wanting to exit the operation for some time now, having sold Privalia in Mexico to the Axo group. With the advancement of negotiations, the controlling company would no longer operate in emerging markets, starting to control only the business in Europe, where it operates in Spain, France and Italy.

To sell the business in Brazil, Privalia hired Itaú BBA, which has been presenting the current conditions of the business to interested companies. Companies such as Magazine Luiza, Mercado Livre, Americanas, Lojas Renner and Dafiti are potential buyers.

Lojas Renner may be a potential buyer of the business, as it has a strong cash flow for new and large acquisitions and has plans to expand the company’s digital image. The retailer posted good results in the third quarter, posting net cash of R$2.42 billion, due to the issuance of 102 million new shares, worth around R$4 billion in the second quarter.

Magazine Luiza recently entered the fashion sector, announcing that there is an action plan for the group’s marketplace in progress, which involves the creation of its own clothing brand. The strong increase in digital competition has led companies that are already well-established in the sector, such as Lojas Renner and Americanas, to seek partnerships and study new merger and acquisition projects.