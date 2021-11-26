PSDB previews: party announces resumption of voting for this Saturday | Policy

The national president of the PSDB, Bruno Araújo, informed this Friday (26) that the party will resume on Saturday (27) the preliminaries for the 2022 presidential elections.

Voting will define the candidate for the title of Planalto Palace and began last Sunday (21), but the conclusion was postponed due to instability in the affiliate’s voting application.

The forecast is for voting to start at 8 am and end at 5 pm. The expectation is that the winner will be announced by 20:00.

“Our technical staff reached an understanding that — within the characteristics, the possibilities of the time, the technical rigor of the tests and the fact that there is still no absolutely robust technology for something that the PSDB requires — we chose a company that will resume the process of PSDB previews tomorrow at the same time as the Brazilian electoral tradition, from 8 am to 5 pm”, he stated.

PSDB hires new technology company in an attempt to complete party caucuses

The first application used by the party was developed by the Support Foundation for the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul.

On Tuesday (23), the PSDB began testing another application, developed by the company RelataSoft, and on Wednesday (24), it informed that the results “were not entirely satisfactory” and that it would be testing with a new company.

The company chosen to continue the voting process this Saturday was BeeVoter. According to Bruno Araújo, the decision was taken after the application withstood a high load of testing hours.

“Beevoter was submitted to a set of workloads of tens of tens of hours in all, added to the tests carried out by the party itself, by the campaign of Eduardo Leite, João Doria and Arthur Virgílio”, he said.

What happened to the PSDB?

They dispute the PSDB previews (in alphabetical order):

Arthur Virgil , former mayor of Manaus (AM);

, former mayor of Manaus (AM); Eduardo Leite , governor of Rio Grande do Sul;

, governor of Rio Grande do Sul; João Doria, governor of São Paulo.

This is the first time that the party has resorted to holding caucuses to choose the candidate for the Palácio do Planalto.

At g1, the coordinators of the caucuses Marcus Pestana and José Anibal, in addition to the national president of the PSDB, Bruno Araújo, recognized that there are divergences within the party and that the caucuses are the only way to unite the party.

On Sunday, when voting began, Bruno Araújo even said that the caucuses generate a “crack”, but that the winner will have to “lick the internal wounds” and unify the PSDB.