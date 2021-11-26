Public sex, drunkenness and suffering: videos from João Gomes’ concert in RN go viral

Suffering took hold of a man, who tore his shirt in the force of hatred as he listened to a refrain more sensitive to his memories. Another woman had more problems with alcohol and fell off a table after trying to do a stunt. In the midst of this uproar, a couple didn’t care about anything, not even the audience around them, and had sex in daylight.

All this happened during a concert by singer João Gomes in the municipality of Mossoró, in the interior of Rio Grande do Norte. The presentation took place on November 13, but the party’s records only went viral this Thursday (25) on social networks.

Although singers Tarcísio do Acordeon and Vitor Fernandes also performed at the event, the videos went viral as being just the João Gomes show. In fact, many of the videos that reverberated on the networks were recorded during concerts by these other artists.

In addition to the videos taken at the concert venue, records of people drunk around town and sleeping in public places also went viral. Watch: