Rare deep-sea ‘monster’ appears on California beach; see PHOTOS | World

A very rare fish, easily mistaken for a “monster” from the bottom of the sea, was recorded on a beach in California, USA, over the weekend.
O Himantolophus sagamius, known in the US as the Pacific football fish, was photographed in San Diego on Saturday (20). The images were released on Tuesday (23) by the local press.
Jay Beiler, who found the animal, sent the footage to NBC broadcasting days after it was registered. The researchers were alerted, but when they arrived at the scene, the fish had already disappeared.
Ben Frabel, a fish zoologist at the Scripps Oceanographic Institute, said on a social network that it was “a record of great value” but lamented the delay in reporting the discovery.
Pacific football fish found on US beach on November 20, 2021 — Photo: Reproduction/Jay Beiler
“Unfortunately, no one collected [o peixe], or alerted the authorities, so when we arrived he was already gone,” wrote Frabel.
O Himantolophus sagamius is a fish of the order of Lophiiformes – bony fish, carnivores and that occupy mainly the deepest areas of the oceans.
Pacific football fish is typically found swimming at a depth of 300 to 1,200 meters below sea level.
Specimen of ‘Himantolophus sagamius’ is spotted on a US beach on November 20, 2021 — Photo: Reproduction/Jay Beiler
In addition to the frightening teeth, football fish also have “thorns” on the sides of the body, which protects it from predators.
Frabel said it is not possible to say with certainty how the animal ended up on the beach in San Diego, but said the topography of the region may have facilitated the encounter.
The animal lives in “gorges” of the sea floor that constantly receive sediment, which ends up “pushing” the animal up, and it can get lost on the shore.
