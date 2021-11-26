Ravi’s end will be terrible; find out details

Ravi (Juan Paiva) may have a tragic ending in the last chapters of a place in the sun. According to information from columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, if nothing changes, the boy will suffer a serious car accident.

According to the publication, this happens after an ugly fight he has with Christian (Cauã Reymond). Ravi is assisted and is admitted to the hospital, but, due to his serious condition, he cannot resist.

It is worth remembering that the plot is expected to come to an end in March of next year and Globo has already recorded some alternative endings for the characters in the serial.

shaky relationship

Before the accident, Ravi and Christian go through some turmoil in their relationship. After getting frustrated with the reactions of his adoptive brother, the young man resigns and is no longer a driver for Renato’s twin.

In an interview with Kogut, Cauã evaluated the partnership between the two: “It’s a fragile relationship, with more than each of them expected“. Throughout the story, Christian manages to convince Ravi to go back to work, as he ends up getting a girl pregnant.

Cauã, in turn, stated that he does not make a value judgment. “I can’t defend anyone. Lícia’s (Manzo) text has a complexity that divides people. But Christian is neither meek nor resigned. I disagree with those who watched him like that. He has a strength there, an indignation and characteristics that go beyond that.“he explained.

It hasn’t worked out very well

The poor performance of Um Lugar ao Sol turned the red light on Globo. The direction went in search of solutions and found the most suitable: the relaunch of Lícia Manzo’s plot with more significant commercials, quite different from the plan presented before the premiere.

The first version of the call for the re-release of Um Lugar ao Sol was designed for commercial breaks after 6pm, mainly between the blocks of Nos Tempos do Imperador and Pega Pega. The information is from TV News.

At first, Globo thought of explanatory calls to the main group, with Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) and the stories of Ravi (Juan Paiva), Lara (Andréia Horta) and Bárbara (Alinne Moraes).

Also according to the report, Globo professionals were honored with the amount of praise for Um Lugar ao Sol, but still this did not become synonymous with a good audience.