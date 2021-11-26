Read the review for Deserto Particular, a Brazilian film at the Oscar 2022

About a month ago, the writer Alice Gribbin opened a column in Substack and his inaugural text, entitled “The Empathy Racket” (“the scheme of empathy”, in free translation), is a fundamental essay to understand the notion, less and less questioned among us, that art should be seen primarily by the empathy bias. In times of epidemic neuroses and crises of political representation, it would be up to art to heal hearts and politically repair our collective spirit.

In Gribbin’s opinion, attributing roles and a hierarchy to the response that art must generate in people – placing affects like awe and disgust below the nobility of empathy – tames the potential of art. I couldn’t help but think about this text (which is available here, in English) after seeing private desert, because the director’s romantic drama Aly Muritiba, which represents Brazil in the dispute for a spot in the Oscar for a foreign film in 2022, finds itself right at this crossroads of intentions.

In an interview with Omelete, Muritiba says that, during the years he struggled with funding for private desert, the script changed radically: what started as a heavier drama became over time a story about a meeting, influenced by the fact that Muritiba fell in love in 2018. In the film, a policeman from Paraná (lived by Antonio Saboia), suspended from the Force after an episode of violence, spends his free time exchanging messages with a woman from Bahia; when she fails to respond, the officer decides to cross the country to meet her in person.

This premise is evidently strong and symbolic because, apart from the filmmaker’s intimate motives, the split Brazil of 2021 urgently needs repair in its differences: the South and the North, the male and the female, the conservative and the progressive, the old is the new. Born in Bahia and residing in Paraná, Muritiba makes the opposite movement in the film to what he had done off-screen, and, in tracing this route from Curitiba to Juazeiro, private desert it joins an important road movie tradition in Brazil, while responding to this call for national pacification.

This is the side of empathy, which invites us to refine our senses in the name of otherness. We’ll only come back to realizing the other when we relearn how to look, and private desert it is very well filmed in this aspect, with a composition of shots designed to enhance the surroundings and stir the spectator’s sensitivity to perceive them – whether when an important character stands out of focus in the background, or when the landscape (such as the Sobradinho dam, important ballast in the film not only in the human aspect but also in its economic dimension) lends itself to metaphor. The film operates in this “summons for the sensitive”, which is quite clear in the choices of popular songs like “Total Eclipse of the Heart”, an invitation to karaoke catharsis.

private desert it already seems more unsatisfactory when some potential for conflict is mitigated in the name of conformation. Muritiba makes the choice – which is not without interest – because of the hidden potential of violence, synthesized in the physical presence of Saboia. After playing the southwestern biker from Nighthawk, the actor seems to have gone to great lengths at the academy to play this displaced cop, and the contrast of his marveling size against the rest of the cast is Muritiba’s way of insinuating that the protagonist can, at any time, with his right arm in a cast, reveal an explosive temper.

It so happens that in dramaturgy, for things to happen, much of what is veiled needs to stop being veiled and actually manifest itself. private desert does not give up conflicts or impact resolutions, but it seems like a film that is always on the limit of making its choices based on good intentions. When dealing with situations of confrontation – which can yield various conclusions, including the violent one – the solution is often calmed in embarrassment, in detached silence, in misunderstanding.

This does not detract from private desert and Aly Muritiba proves to be not only an esthete but also a great acting director. All this dormant conflict potential is reverted, in the characters’ encounters, in a carnality that gains the screen in an intense and authentic way. (Here I’m trying to get around the spoilers, because it’s hard to talk about this thriller from catfish without revealing too much.) In any case, making art in 2021 has many difficulties, and undoubtedly the temptation of the sovereignty of empathy is one of them, when art is expected to make up for the ills of the world and restore the loves we have lost.