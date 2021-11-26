Real estate funds are down for the year, but experts see opportunity

The year has not been an easy one for those investing in real estate funds (FIIs). The IFIX, the benchmark index for real estate funds on the Stock Exchange, has dropped by around 11% this year, and the upward trajectory of the basic interest rate (Selic) should continue to affect this result.

But, for those looking for the long term and intending to take advantage of the monthly income that the REITs offer, an opportunity may be emerging.

According to analysts interviewed by CNN Brasil Business, even with the recent fall, these real estate funds are becoming attractive again.

The reason is that, with the devaluation of shares, the dividend yield (which is the value of the monthly dividend paid divided by the share price) should reach double digits in some cases. So anyone who likes REITs for the tax-free monthly income they pay can watch this purchase.

“We already see assets trading at discounted prices and with a dividend yield, in other words, what the FIIs pay in dividends in relation to the quota, which is very interesting”, said Bruno Benassi, an analyst at the analysis house Levante.

According to Benassi, investors with a higher risk profile can even increase their exposure to REITs after obviously studying the best assets and seeking a monthly income free of Income Tax, something that fixed income does not normally offer.

“Those who have a bolder profile can even increase their position a little. I think it makes sense. REITs continue to offer good real estate assets, ease and liquidity, so I don’t think it’s just because fixed income has reached double digits that you should leave this class aside,” he said.

For Bruno Komura, an analyst at Ouro Preto Investimentos, the FIIs still draw attention, mainly in terms of a long-term strategy.

“I think that thinking more for the long term, buying FIIs related to malls can be a good thing. Or, if you want security with an income in mind, it is very worthwhile to enter into receivables funds, called paper funds, which are still very good”, he said.

FIIs in logistics warehouses, which surfed a positive wave during the Covid-19 pandemic, continue to perform reasonably well, while those in corporate slabs still suffer from the effects of the home office.

“The logistics warehouses also surfed well, with e-commerces demanding structure. As for the corporate slabs, the investor has to be very careful to make sure that the fund has a good asset and that it will not remain vacant”, he stated.

Why are real estate funds falling so low?

According to Komura, from Ouro Preto Investimentos, the recent fall in the IFIX is linked to the worsening of the Brazilian macroeconomic scenario, with the expectation of rising inflation.

“Consequently, the Central Bank will have to raise the basic interest rate. The higher the interest rate, the less attractive the real estate market, because when you increase the Selic, you reduce buyers’ financing capacity and also end up slowing down the real estate sector as a whole,” he said.

Therefore, with the expectation that the Selic will reach double digits this year, fixed income is once again attractive, causing individual investors, the majority in the FIIs market, to opt for products such as CDBs and LCIs/LCAs, for example.

“Individual investors, who are the main borrowers of this role, unlike stocks, which have foreign, institutional, etc. investors, have been migrating to fixed income. So, this is perhaps the main practical reason for the fall,” said Benassi.