Renato Gaúcho wants Flamengo with Arrascaeta starting the Libertadores final

In Montevideo, Uruguay, Flamengo makes the final adjustments for the decision of the Copa Libertadores, against Palmeiras, this Saturday (27), at the Centenário stadium. To make the red-black fans even more excited, coach Renato Gaúcho will have the entire squad at his disposal.

This Thursday (25), the coach led the second training session on Uruguayan soil. The press, who only had access to 15 minutes of the activity, saw the coach gathering all the athletes at the edge of the field for a long chat. Renato is under pressure and, in the event of a loss to Palmeiras, he can leave the Rio team at the end of the season.

Despite having the entire cast at his disposal, it is not yet known what the real conditions of Arrascaeta will be, for example. The Uruguayan ace recovered from a grade 2 injury to the thigh, played for 17 minutes against Internacional and just over 30 minutes against Grêmio, last Tuesday (23).

Renato’s idea is to start the match with Arrascaeta, internally this is not discussed. If it has conditions, the club does not give up having the quartet formed by shirt 10, Everton Ribeiro, Bruno Henrique and Gabigol together since the beginning, even with the good moment experienced by Michael, which becomes a good option on the bench.