Rescue finds debris in area that crashed plane in Ubatuba – News

Debris was found in the search areas for the accident involving a twin-engine plane between the regions of Ubatuba, on the north coast of São Paulo, and Paraty, on the coast of Rio de Janeiro. The aircraft disappeared late on Wednesday (24), but searches for victims began on Thursday (25) morning.

A body was rescued by FAB (Brazilian Air Force) plane, transported and delivered to the competent bodies for the procedures. By means of a note, the FAB sympathized with the victim’s family and informed that it continues to work in aerial searches at the scene of the accident by means of a helicopter and with the assistance of the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Center in Curitiba.

“The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) regrets to inform that rescue teams aboard the H-36 Caracal helicopter of the 3rd/8th GAV, a FAB unit headquartered at the Santa Cruz Air Base (Basc), located the body of a unidentified victim in the search area, probably from the accident involving the aircraft with the prefix PP-WRS, which was found missing off the coast of the state of Rio de Janeiro,” he said in a statement.

Searches

The Fire Department has been carrying out searches since Thursday (25) to locate a twin-engine plane that crashed on the border between the states of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, between the regions of Ubatuba and Paraty. The aircraft had three people on board at the time of the accident.

According to the corporation, there was a call about a possible crash of an aircraft between the municipalities of Ubatuba, on the north coast of São Paulo, and Paraty, located in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

The Maritime Fire Brigade of Ubatuba responded to the occurrence and sent a vessel with about four crew members to carry out the searches in the area informed. The Fire Department of Rio de Janeiro, called at 23:46 this Wednesday (24), also provides support in the search for the aircraft and possible victims.

In a publication on a social network made by Mylena Oliveira, the young woman identifies herself as the cousin of the pilot of the alleged plane involved in the crash. The family member claims that the aircraft, with the PP-WRS prefix, with three people, had to make a forced landing on water in the region of Paraty around 20:30 this Wednesday (24). The family would have been without news of the pilot since 9 pm.

The pilot’s girlfriend also informed that the aircraft took off at 20:20 from São Paulo towards Jacarepaguá airport. According to her, the plane had lost its engine and had to make a forced landing at sea between Paraty and Trindade at 9 pm.

According to Anac, the aircraft model PA-34-220T, series 34-8133079, belongs to the pilot José Porfírio de Brito Junior. It is not possible to say whether the owner was present at the time of the accident. According to the Agency, the twin-engine operation is denied for air taxi but in a regular situation for airworthiness.

