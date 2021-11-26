River Plate runs over Racing, is champion of Argentino and gives Gallardo the title he was missing in his career

River Plate gave no chance to bad luck, thrashed Racing 4-0 and became Argentine champion after seven years

Anyway, the wait is over. On Thursday night (25), the river plate thrashed the racing 4-0 and became Argentine champion after seven years, the first time coach Marcelo Gallardo has won the cup.

The first stage was more disputed. Only at 32 minutes, Agustín Palavecino opened the scoring to start the rout.

The second stage was busier. On minute three, Julián Álvarez scored the second, with fellow striker Braian Romero scoring twice more at 23 and 33.

That was the only title left for Gallardo in his trophy gallery on the River. Hired in June 2014, right after the team’s last achievement, the commander has two Libertadores Conmebol, an South American Cup, three Argentine Cups and three South American Recopas.

In River’s history, this is Argentina’s 37th conquest. Recently, the team hit the bar on some occasions, such as in March 2020, when they lost the title in the last round to the Juniors mouth.