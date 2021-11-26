Rojas says goodbye to São Paulo after termination: ‘Thank you for all the support and affection’

Last Tuesday (23), São Paulo made the departure of Joao Rojas official, who terminated the remaining contract he had with the São Paulo association. This Thursday (25), the player went to social networks to say goodbye to everyone and took the opportunity to thank the club for the three years of partnership.

“Life is made up of cycles and at the end of the year, a very important cycle of my career ends. It was a year of achievements. I feel honored to have defended the colors of São Paulo and grateful for the opportunity to be part of a club so victorious,” the Ecuadorian began writing, recalling his serious knee injury, which took him off the pitch for nearly two years.

“Some setbacks took me off the field, it was a year full of challenges and atypical for football and for the world, but I know that everything is within God’s plans. My sincere thanks to São Paulo, for the opportunity and confidence. Thank you, São Paulo Paulino, for all the support and affection,” he added.

At 32, Rojas leaves São Paulo after 51 games played and five goals scored, in addition to six other assists.

