Ronaldo says Corinthians and Palmeiras is the greatest classic he played in his career

Ronaldo Fenômeno stated that the derby between Corinthians and Palmeiras is the biggest he has played in his career. The former striker, who defended the colors of Timão between 2009 and 2011, praised the magnitude of the rivalry between the clubs.

“I’m from a generation of many classics. I lived this season with Barça and Real, the reception in the opposite stadium is very complicated. I think I’ve earned a lot of respect, for my way of being, transparency. I think of all Corinthians and Palmeiras it’s the greatest derby I’ve ever played“, said the Phenomenon during a press conference promoted by Santander Bank, in an event for the final of Libertadores.

Ronaldo played for Barcelona and Real Madrid during his time in Europe and played in the so-called “El Clásico” with both shirts. For Corinthians, the striker debuted in a game of the Copa do Brasil in 2009, against Itumbiara. His first goal for the club, however, happened precisely in a match against Palmeiras, for the Campeonato Paulista that year.

Jersey 9 entered the second half of the match, valid for the first phase of the competition, when Timão trailed 1-0. In stoppage time, he headed in the equalizer, which resulted in the iconic celebration that brought down the Prudentão Stadium fence , in Presidente Prudente.

Palmeiras was the biggest victim of Ronaldo in derbies during his time at Corinthians, with three goals conceded. São Paulo and Santos took two each.

President of Real Valladolid, from Spain, Fenômeno also commented on the transformation of the management style of Brazilian clubs. He highlighted Corinthians’ growth potential if the club-company model were adopted.

“I don’t know if both Flamengo and Corinthians will enter into this club-company law. I think these two clubs, like others, will have more difficulty in entering into this new law, as they are associations, with many partners… I think it’s complicated. Knowing how to separate management from social, these clubs come out ahead of any other“, evaluated the ace.

“The ideas and managements in Brazilian football have been very good. The clubs understood that they have to have sustainable management, it’s about thinking about the future. Those who don’t have sustainable management will be left behind”, he added

For Corinthians, Ronaldo has 69 games and 35 goals scored. He won two titles, in his first year: the Campeonato Paulista and the Copa do Brasil in 2009.

