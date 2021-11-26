Salary adjustment of 70.1% of workers was below inflation

Most of the wage negotiations carried out in October were not positive for the worker. Salariometer data released this Thursday (25) by Fipe (Institute for Economic Research) show that 70.1% of these negotiations were below inflation, that is, with real loss. The adjustment received by professionals was, on average, 9%, which represents a delay of 1.8 percentage points in relation to the INPC (National Consumer Price Index) accumulated in the last 12 months, of 10.80%.

The INPC verifies the variation in the average cost of living only for families with monthly income from one to five minimum wages (from R$1.1 thousand to R$5.5 thousand). These groups are more sensitive to price variations, as they tend to spend their entire income on basic items, such as food, medicine, transport, etc.

The Salariometer also shows the proportion of readjustments below, equal to or above the INPC in the month, year and in the last 12 months:

• Below the INPC: 70.1% (month), 51.5% (year) and 47.8% (in the last 12 months);

• Equal to INPC: 17.5% (month), 28.0% (year) and 30.5% (in the last 12 months); and

• Above the INPC: 12.4% (month), 20.4% (year) and 21.6% (in the last 12 months).

In other words, in October, only 17.5% of wage negotiations ensured the replacement of inflation and 12.4% provided real gain to the worker (replacement of inflation plus a percentage of excess increase).

In the comparison between the sectors, only those of civil construction, paper, cardboard, cellulose and packaging, spinning and weaving, electricity and public utility opted to maintain the purchasing power of their professionals, that is, they gave the adjustment equivalent to inflation. The segments of petroleum extraction and refining (-8.8%) and advertising and advertising (-8.4%), in turn, provided the greatest losses.

Losses in collective agreements was higher

When it comes to collective agreements, the real loss was even greater. While the average readjustment was 8% in October, the INPC was 10.80%, as mentioned above, that is, a real loss of 2.8 percentage points. With the negotiations, the average floor was R$1,478 (month), R$1,404 (year) and R$1,405 (accumulated in the last 12 months). In all, the country registered 193 collective negotiations in October. São Paulo led the agreements, with 72 two of the negotiations, followed by Minas Gerais (49) and Santa Catarina (16).





The monitoring of collective bargaining is carried out through the agreements and conventions that appear on the Mediator page, of the Ministry of Labor and Employment (MTE). Fipe collects the data and information available from the Mediator, tabulating and organizing the values ​​observed for 40 collective bargaining results, broken down into agreements and conventions and also by economic activity and economic sectors.