Santos announces new sponsor for the next three years

Santos announced Binance, a digital asset brokerage, as a new sponsor and licensee for Fan Tokens and NFT. The company will stamp its brand on Peixe’s shirt in Sunday’s game against Internacional. ,

The partnership will initially yield 10 million dollars to the club and the brand will be stamped on the shirt for the next three years.

Welcome, @Binance! 🤝⚪️⚫️ The world’s largest digital asset brokerage is the new sponsor and licensee for Santos FC’s Fan Tokens and NFT. #SantosFCFanToken #BinanceFanToken pic.twitter.com/fxSZ3vLVnH — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) November 26, 2021

“We are excited to partner with Binance through this agreement, which reinforces Santos’ commitment to providing fans with meaningful experiences with unparalleled access to the engagement platform they need,” says Santos President Andres Rueda. “This partnership further fuels our passion to continue looking for creative and innovative ways to drive engagement solutions with fans and opens a new chapter in our club’s history,” says the manager.

Binance CEO and co-founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao highlighted that the Binance Fan Token represents a new way for fans to express their support and love for their favorite teams. “Receiving Santos on our platform is an important milestone, as the Club is one of the most traditional in Brazil-a country where football is an important part of the national identity-and at the same time, it is an innovative team, with many achievements in the curriculum and great champions”, he stated.

“With our entry into the Latin American football culture, Binance will promote amazing activities and new engagement opportunities for fans across the continent who are ready to venture into the world of Fan Tokens. Having Santos on Binance’s Fan Token platform means fans can collect and use NFTs, participate in exclusive polls and unlock badges and rewards based on their level of engagement. We are very excited about the opportunity to explore future opportunities with Santos,” stresses Zhao.

It is worth noting that Santos is the only club in Latin America so far in partnership with Binance, which has also closed with Lázio, in Italy, and Porto, in Portugal.

Leave your comment