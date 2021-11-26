São Paulo sends proposal to renew Arboleda’s contract for another three years | São Paulo

On Thursday, São Paulo sent a new proposal to renew the contract of defender Arboleda, who has a commitment to Tricolor until the middle of next year.

In the new offer, São Paulo presents a three-year contract, with a salary increase and high gloves. The proposal was considered to be good and could be corrected in the next few days.

Arboleda has been one of the main players for São Paulo in recent years. The defender grew even more in performance in recent weeks, which pressured the board for a hit.

The defender had rejected the first renewal offers as he considered them low. Arboleda could, at the end of this year, agree a pre-contract with another club, if he does not renew.

However, the scenario is now different. There is confidence in Arboleda’s success and in the “stay” for another three years.

Rogério Ceni himself, in a recent interview, defended the defender’s permanence for the next seasons.

– He is an essential player, with a very good aerial ball. We needed that, we didn’t have a high team today (Wednesday), and it’s important, yes, that it stays for next year. The board is trying the best way – said the São Paulo coach.

– I think the contract expires in the middle of the year. And the board, in the best possible way, financially, is trying to do as much as possible so that he stays with us. We are very favorable to his permanence – sentenced Ceni.

