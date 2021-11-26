Scam artist who got away with BRL 10 million wore BRL 15,000 sneakers at a party

Accused of embezzlement by hundreds of people after carrying out a millionaire scam, the owner of investment company Alphabets, which specializes in sports betting, continues to show off on social media. This time, the company’s CEO, Rogério Cruz Guapindaia, and his partner, Thays Maria de Andrade, made a baby shower for their child to come. At the party, the trader wore sneakers valued at R$15,000.

Upset, a group of victims posted on social media images of the con artist wearing the shoes of the famous French designer Louis Vuitton. The Trainer Gree model, according to the luxury brand, is all made in calf leather and each pair undergoes seven long hours of sewing.

In addition, the shoe comes with a Vuitton tag on the “tongue”, Louis Vuitton script signature on the side, on the back, plus more signatures on the back and monogram flowers on the strap and sole. Each pair is made in Italy. The column did an online search and found the same model selling for at least R$14.7 thousand.

See pictures of the tennis and the party:

the case

When it simply closed its doors and closed its activities, the investment company Alphabets, which specializes in sports betting, left a trail of losses valued at at least R$ 10 million. Last week, the “playboy of the pyramids”, as he became known, was filmed enjoying a vacation in Fernando de Noronha (PE), one of the most expensive destinations in the country. The trader used his lip to attract people willing to invest fortunes in his business.

For this, he squandered and flaunted on social networks, ensuring that success was the result of a platform developed by him. The company operated in the municipality of Cabo Frio, in Rio de Janeiro, cradle of pyramid schemes.

See images of the boast:

Outside the world financial reality, on its website, Alphabets presents itself as “the first sports operations robot in Brazil”. The platform promised profits of 1.2% to 3.2% per day, Monday through Saturday. Also according to the website, the company provided “free high-performance software aimed at profits and income in the sports betting market”.

To start betting, you must choose a type of license: there are eight available, with values ​​ranging from R$100 to R$100 thousand.

See images of the playboy of the pyramids in Fernando de Noronha:

Football player

On the Alphabets website, Rogério says that his professional career went “from a football player, a realtor to a restaurant manager”, until he “found himself as a sports trader and investor in the betting market”. The scammer says that he got to know the betting market by losing money, until “he saw an opportunity and perceived the market in a different way, as an investment”.

According to the biography available on the website, Rogério works as a trader in four stands in operation and over 500 students. He says he can make the money “yield like no other investment” through the “sports trading robot”. With this guise, the scheme gathered hundreds of clients, who invested heavily in the promise of profitability.

One of the victims heard by the column, the auto saleswoman Midiã Azedias, 31, said that she lost R$ 117,400 after believing in the investment system. “In the beginning, the payments were correct and it was worth it. I took my husband to the business, which ended up exploding and leaving at least 200,000 people in losses across the country”, he lamented.

arrested for trafficking

Alphabets CEO was convicted in 2017 of international drug trafficking and association for trafficking. Rogério was arrested in the act, in October 2016, when he landed at the Natal International Airport, in Rio Grande do Norte, with 3kg of ecstasy in his suitcase.

The flight was from Portugal, and he was accompanied by a paid woman to accompany him in order to make drug transport less suspicious. The Pyramids Playboy was sentenced to 11 years, 4 months and 9 days in prison. He is serving his sentence on probation.