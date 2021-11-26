Scary Fish Intrigues Tourists on California Beach







A very unusual visitor drew attention and stunned tourists from a beach in California, United States, last week, said a witness, named Jay Beller, in an interview with local TV KNSD. The atmosphere of normality was broken with the appearance of a fish with a very scary face. it is about the football fish, a name given to scientists after being discovered in 1837.

When Jay Beller saw the curious animal in Black’s Beach, he thought it was a different species of jellyfish, but he noticed it was a fish as he approached. “I go to this beach often and I’ve never seen anything that looked so scary,” the bather reported.

The football fish is common in the seas, but it is rarely seen on the beaches as it is an animal that inhabit the depths of the ocean.





According to local TV, the scientists went to the beach to capture the fish and be able to study it, as its appearance is so unusual. The specimen, however, disappeared when the researchers arrived, likely after being washed back out to sea by the beach’s waves.