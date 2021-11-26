Searches for a plane that fell into the sea near Ubatuba (SP) enter the 2nd day

This Friday (26th), the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) and the São Paulo Fire Department resumed their search for a twin-engine plane that crashed on Wednesday (24th) night near the border of Ubatuba (SP) with the state of Rio de Janeiro.

The FAB stated, in a statement, that “the searches were resumed around 5:00 am this Friday (26).” The firefighters reported that two vessels left the Port of São Sebastião (SP) at 6:30 am to continue the search and rescue work.

Three people were on board the twin-engine: the pilot, the co-pilot and a crew member.

On the afternoon of Thursday (25), the FAB found a body in the region between Ubatuba and Paraty (RJ). The body was not immediately recognized and was transferred to the Santa Cruz Air Base.

Some wreckage, such as a bank believed to be the twin engine, was also found on the first day of searches.