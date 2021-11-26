Secretaries support vaccine requirement for entry into Brazil

The municipal and state health secretaries expressed support for the recommendation by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) for the federal government to demand a vaccination certificate against covid-19 for those who come to Brazil from other countries. The note highlights the need for Brazil to adopt “additional sanitary measures, in order to protect its population”.

the text quotes O resurgence of the pandemic and increase of cases in European countries, USA and Canada, as well as in countries of South America, like Bolivia, Ecuador and Paraguay. As reported today by PAHO (Pan American Health Organization), the Americas registered a 23% increase in new cases in the last week.

“These Councils expect the Federal Government to be sensitive to the technical guidelines of the regulatory agency and to establish the necessary measures as soon as possible”, they ask.

The note is signed by the presidents of Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries), Carlos Lula, and Conasems (National Council of Municipal Health Secretariats), Wilames Freire.

Currently, Brazil requires that Brazilians and foreigners who enter the country by air show negative results for the disease. Proof can be by an RT-PCR test carried out within 72 hours of departure, or an antigen test carried out up to 24 hours before departure.

Anvisa’s recommendation

Today, Anvisa published two technical notes. One with recommendations for those arriving by land and the other for passengers arriving by plane. Both documents advise the presentation of the vaccination certificate.

“The lack of a policy for charging vaccination certificates may allow Brazil to become one of the countries of choice for unvaccinated tourists and travelers, which is undesirable from the point of view of the risk that this group represents for the Brazilian population and for the Unified Health System”, justifies Anvisa in both texts.

If the Ministry of Health accepts the guidance, those who come to Brazil from other countries must prove that they were vaccinated with two doses of vaccines against covid-19 for at least 14 days. However, in the case of air transport, in addition to the certificate, a negative test for the disease must be presented.

As for land traffic, professionals who work in cargo transport would be exempt from the requirement of vaccination. Those who come from “countries in which vaccination coverage has reached collective immunity or which are at levels of vaccination coverage and epidemiological context considered safe could also be excluded from the requirement.”