Secretary asks parents to watch out for signs of hand-foot-mouth syndrome – Cities

Cases were registered in Mato Grosso do Sul, according to the State Health Department

Children affected by the syndrome develop blisters on their hands and feet (Photo: Governo de MS)

Mato Grosso do Sul is experiencing an outbreak of hand-foot-mouth syndrome in children under the age of five. The disease is caused by the coxsackie viruses and enteroviruses, and can cause canker sores in the mouth and lesions on the hands and feet. The illness can manifest within seven days and spread within four weeks of recovery.

The state secretary of Health, Geraldo Resende, warned of the disease, this morning, during a press conference. “There is an outbreak in Mato Grosso do Sul, it is a viral disease, transmitted by the virus. It presents lesions on the palms of the hands, soles of the feet, in the mouth, and usually the child, under six years old, but it can happen at older ages”.

“It is important that you look for these symptoms as soon as you see the doctors so that they can recommend medication to alleviate or eradicate the symptoms. So, in addition to fever and lesions in the mouth, tonsils and pharynx, there are blisters on the soles of the feet and buttocks and genital region.

He calls for the appearance of any sign to seek medical attention. “There is an outbreak and we have seen this very present in schools and school-age children and there is a very large contamination”.

Streaming – According to the State Coordinator of Epidemiological Surveillance, Ana Paula Rezende de Oliveira Goldfinger, transmission occurs through direct contact with saliva, mucus, secretions, feces or contaminated food.

“The syndrome can cause a high fever in the days before the lesions in the mouth, tonsils and pharynx, in addition to blisters on the soles of the feet and hands, buttocks and genital region. It can also cause headache, sore throat, malaise, irritability, vomiting, diarrhea and even loss of appetite, as well as presenting difficulty in swallowing and a lot of salivation”, explained Goldfinger, in an official publication of the SES (State Secretariat of health).

“For this reason, it is necessary for parents to be aware of their children’s behavior. Avoid walking in unfamiliar places and without proper sanitation and touching handrails. If symptoms develop, get medical attention immediately. After an accurate diagnosis, the use of medications can alleviate the symptoms”, recommends Goldfinger.

The recommendation of the state technical manager of acute and exanthematic diseases, Jakeline Miranda Fonseca, is that the child, when diagnosed with the syndrome, should remain at rest at home and drink plenty of fluids, in addition to eating well. It is noteworthy that it is important to avoid manipulating the child and washing hands after changing diapers and using tissues.

Both at home and in the school environment, the recommendation is to sanitize the surface, objects, especially toys or doorknobs that may have direct contact with saliva, secretions and even feces. Ideally, use a little bleach diluted in water to disinfect the environment. It is also recommended not to share bottles, cutlery, cups or sheets.