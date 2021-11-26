see precautions not to fall into scams with Pix

The large use of Pix means that there are many scams. With Black Friday, care needs to be redoubled.

O UOL listened to four experts who list important tips and some tricks you should keep in mind when closing a deal during a promotion (or supposed promotion) announced during this discount period.

The first one is to look at the product’s website. On a computer, or on a cell phone, it is very important that the page is secure. How is it possible to identify this? Looking at a padlock that is right next to the address bar.

It is not just for purchasing services. O UOL it even has a padlock, which indicates that it is a site that will not steal any of your data.

It’s time to pay attention when transferring. Ralf Germer, CEO of PagBrasil, fintech payments for e-commerces, says that one of the ways to avoid problems is for the company to generate a QR Code at the time of the transaction.

Just scan with your cell phone camera and the data is automatically entered. A window always opens in the sequence, in which it is possible to confirm all the information.

“On the confirmation screen, make sure the name of the e-commerce platform or payment processor is correct or if there is a strange name in place. It’s also important to always check the transaction amount,” says Germer.

Digital law specialist Adalberto Santos says that shopping via social networks (WhatsApp, Facebook) or things like that, where Pix transactions can happen more often, are not recommended.

“Don’t click on any link that comes from WhatsApp or Facebook. This is the gateway to a scam.

While making a Pix outside the bank’s app seems practical, there are numerous risks with regard to bank details and other information available on the user’s device.

Therefore, the ideal is never to offer any banking information to another platform if the payment method is Pìx.

Enhanced security

In addition, it is important to enroll two-factor authentication, an extra layer of security available in many applications to reinforce the security of your access.

“By activating 2-step verification such as an SMS or PIN code [um código de segurança escolhido pela pessoa], the user needs to provide a second information after entering login and password, and only then will he have access to the account. This makes it difficult for the profile to be cloned,” explains Andrew Martinez, CEO of HackerSec, a cybersecurity company.

Eduardo Tardelli, CEO of upLexis, a company specializing in data mining, says that, when making a purchase or transfer via PIX, the user should preferably use their own internet (data pack or Wi-Fi at home).

“Using an internet connection for collective use can expose user data, a great scenario for hackers to work”, he declares.

Limit is good any time of year

Personal finance expert Luciane de Almeida, from PagBank, brings another point to the discussion: her own limit on spending money. Therefore, it reinforces the need for you to make a financial budget and plan your goals, and especially expenses.

“This practice changes people’s relationship with money and brings more awareness to make better choices. It is a way to avoid impulse purchases, purchases of things that are not necessary,” he says.

Luciane declares that debts start from the moment when people are unable to define their priorities in their lives.

Although Black Friday can bring seemingly tempting prices, it is important, in her assessment, to see what you really need, before going into debt.

Money back?

Implemented on Pix’s one-year anniversary, the Special Return Mechanism, which streamlines reimbursement to users who are victims of fraud or operational failure by financial institutions, depends on each bank, which can create its own rules. The only general rule is that the order must be placed within 90 days by the consumer

“Remembering that these requests will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. And, if the administrative request is not accepted, the client can appeal through the courts. It is important to emphasize that banks have an obligation to maintain secure tools for their clients”, says Santos.