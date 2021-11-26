Serie A: match between Chapecoense and Atlético-GO suspended by CBF | brazilian series a

The match between Chapecoense and Atlético-GO, valid for the 36th round of the Series A of the Brazilian Championship, was suspended by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). A new date for the confrontation at Arena Condá should be announced soon.

The reason for the suspension is the bad weather in the city of Santa Catarina. The Dragão delegation was unable to land in Chapecó for the duel scheduled for 21:30 (GMT). The flight had to return to São Paulo, where the players will spend Thursday night. The refereeing team had the same problem.

1 of 1 Bad weather in Chapecó prevented disembarkation — Photo: Eduardo Florão

According to the club’s press office, the commander of the aircraft started landing in Santa Catarina, but had to cancel the descent due to bad weather and strong turbulence.

The plane returned to Guarulhos Airport, on a journey that took another 3h30.