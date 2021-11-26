Severe cases are linked to exhaustion and aging of the defense system

posted on 11/26/2021 06:00



In samples from patients with severe covid, signs of hyperactivity, exhaustion and aging of these cells were detected – (credit: BARBARA GINDL / APA / AFP)

Severe cases of covid-19 are linked to a process of exhaustion and aging of the human defense system. The finding, made by scientists at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) and the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), may explain two common complications in which he had the disease: secondary infections, mainly by bacteria, and reinfections caused by SARS. CoV-2. The team reached the conclusion after analyzing samples taken from 22 patients hospitalized with severe cases of covid-19 and material collected from healthy individuals. Details of the work were published in the journal Journal of Infectious Diseases.

According to Alexandre Morrot, the coordinator of the study, the phenomenon affects helper T lymphocytes, which act as a kind of conductor of the immune system. In an infection, they recognize viral proteins and activate the defense cells responsible for fighting the invading microorganism and producing antibodies. In samples from patients with severe covid, signs of hyperactivity, exhaustion and aging of these human defense cells were detected.

It is as if the body entered a condition of acute immunodeficiency, the researcher illustrates. There is, therefore, a drop in immunity that leaves individuals more vulnerable to contracting other infections. “We observed that the CD4 T lymphocytes (helper) are in the final stage of differentiation, showing exhaustion and senescence markers. They are cells that have lost their capacity for clonal expansion, that is, they will not multiply when they come into contact with viral proteins and they will not be able to command an efficient immune response”, details Morrot, also a researcher at the Immunoparasitology Laboratory at the Oswaldo Cruz Institute (IOC/Fiocruz) and a professor at the UFRJ School of Medicine, to the Fiocruz News Agency.

overreaction

Scientists have identified another mechanism that may be linked to the final stage of cell differentiation. In patients with severe covid-19, CD4 T helper lymphocytes release high levels of inflammatory substances into the blood, leading to a process called hyperactivation. “All of this reinforces the importance of anti-inflammatory therapies, aimed at controlling the exaggerated immune response, which is a villain in covid-19”, emphasizes Morrot.

The scientist draws attention to the fact that the study contemplates the acute phase of infection by Sars-CoV-2. Therefore, it is not possible to point out whether there will be damage to the immune system of patients in the long term. “Covid-19 is still a new disease, and we don’t know how it will evolve. The scientific literature indicates that depleted cells can recover their function. Senescent cells, on the other hand, can die and be replaced by young cells. after the disease, patients no longer present these changes, but this will have to be monitored”, he contextualizes.