Sex, confusion and abandoned parking: videos from João Gomes’ concert in RN go viral

Event in Mossoró also featured presentations by Vitor Fernandes and Tarcísio do Acordeon

Reproduction/Instagram/joaogomescantor/26.11.2021 João Gomes performed in Mossoró on November 13



Records of a show that the singer João Gomes made in Mossoró, in Rio Grande do Norte, on November 13th, fell on social networks and began to go viral this week. That’s because, many people got drunk and starred in scenes ranging from explicit sex in the middle of the show to the table being broken. On the same day, they also performed at the event, which was named “Pzeiro”, the artists Victor Fernandes and Tarcisius of the Accordion. It is possible to see in several videos drunk people lying on the ground or leaving the show carried by their friends. In one of the logs, a couple falls after climbing onto a plastic table that ends up giving way because it can’t support their weight. One of the most shocking videos, however, is of a couple who had sex near the stage and in the crowd.

Another moment that went viral is when a man cries listening to the song Clean sheet and literally rips your shirt. A young man reported that he paid to leave his car in a parking lot and, during the concert, he found the man who was supposed to be taking care of the vehicles drinking and enjoying the concert. “Who’s watching the car?” asked the boy. There were also people pooping in an inappropriate place. The case was reported by a driver from Uber, who claimed that the passenger made his needs in the seat of his car, and the outburst fell on social networks.

Some videos, however, were advertised as being from the show in Mossoró, but were actually made at other shows. One is from a girl who shows the burns on her hand after the fireworks she unleashed at the beginning of the João Gomes show hit her hand, the other is from a woman who watches the performance with her breasts out. THE Young pan he sought out João Gomes’ press office to find out if he would like to comment on the event in Mossoró, but he did not get a response. Check out some videos: