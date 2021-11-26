Shanghai cancels flights and closes schools after three cases

Hundreds of flights were cancelled, some schools remained closed and travel was suspended today after detection of three coronavirus cases in Shanghai, yet another demonstration of the rigorous anticovid strategy that remains in place in China.

Shanghai authorities said the three positive cases are friends who traveled to Suzhou City last week and all three were fully vaccinated.

Nearly 500 scheduled flights to Shanghai’s two major airports were canceled today.

The municipal government has also decreed the suspension of all package tours between provinces that pass through this city of 25 million inhabitants.

Six hospitals in the city have suspended services to patients in other locations.

All schools have suspended classes in the small satellite town of Xuzhou after reporting a case of contact with one of the positive cases in Shanghai.

Since detecting the coronavirus in its territory at the end of 2019, Beijing has managed to contain the spread of the disease with confinement and travel restrictions, a “zero covid” strategy that it does not intend to change, despite the outbreaks of the disease registered in recent months.

“China has a lot of experience in ‘zero covid dynamics,’ so our strategy is not going to change,” said Zhang Wenhong, director of Shanghai’s covid prevention team.

Nearly 100 kilometers away, Suzhou, population 13 million, closed tourist attractions and required residents to test negative for a diagnostic test before leaving the city.

Chinese authorities are on high alert with any outbreak of the disease ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, which will take place in February and will have a large influx of foreign athletes, journalists and officials.