“Shocking zero people”, actor Marco Pigossi takes on romance with Italian director

posted on 11/25/2021 23:58



Their love resulted in several heartfelt comments on Instagram – (credit: Reproduction/Instagram/@mcalvani)

Actor Marco Pigossi bet on humor to take on the romance with director Marco Calvani. the star of the series invisible city, from Netflix, posted a storie alongside the Italian with the caption “Shocking a total of 0 people…”. Of course, the declaration could not have forgotten the traditional red heart.

Reproduction/Instagram/@mcalvani

(photo: Image posted by Pigossi)



There was even the parallel of gratitude for the relationship with Calvani. The action is a reference to the day of thanksgiving, celebrated in the United States this Thursday (25/11). The two live together in the country, and the click shared by Pigossi took place in Los Angeles, in the state of California.

The photo had been used earlier by Calvani on social media. The director seems to be more public about the relationship, he even had another photo of the couple in Calvani’s highlights after what appears to have been a surfing session.

Reproduction/Instagram/@mcalvani

(photo: Click shared by Calvani months ago)

